Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market 2020-2022: Integration of SIEM Capabilities to Meet the Market Demand for Consolidated Solutions

The study provides an overview of the global TIP market and forecasts its development until 2022. Apart from defining Threat Intelligence Platforms, the study discusses features that will be definitional for competitive TIPs tomorrow.



The global TIP market is in the early stages of growth. The market is primarily shaped by the four pure-play TIP vendors, namely Anomali, EclecticIQ, ThreatConnect, and ThreatQuotient, which form the core of the traditional TIP space. In recent years, use cases of Threat Intelligence Platforms evolved to meet market demand. While some TIP vendors augment the core TIP functionality with threat hunting capabilities, others focus on offering a fully consolidated TIP and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solution to drive revenue growth.



It provides an overview of their evolution and outlines pathways for the future development of this product category in light of the industry convergence trend. The study presents key market measures and identifies six growth opportunities for TIP vendors. The study is an essential guide for cybersecurity companies, chief information security officers (CISOs), as well as business executives interested in intelligence-driven cybersecurity.



The growing media attention to cyberattacks and data breaches contributes to raising awareness of cybercrime along with the financial and reputational losses that it causes. Besides, the increasing complexity of cyberattacks highlights the necessity of adopting a proactive, threat intelligence-driven approach to cybersecurity. To secure a modern enterprise, security teams must not only respond to threats but also anticipate and prevent them. Intelligence-led cybersecurity is gaining more traction as organizations not only understand the need for securing their data and infrastructure but also seek the most effective ways to accomplish that goal.



Threat intelligence platforms (TIPs) enable organizations to navigate the ever-growing threat landscape and operationalize threat data. The growing volume and complexity of threat intelligence present a compelling case for the adoption of a platform that allows an organization to aggregate, vet, and process threat data.



TIP vendors take steps towards creating more consolidated products either through partnerships or internal development processes. There is a growing convergence of TIPs with SOAR, threat hunting, vulnerability management, and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. Besides, use cases addressed by traditional TIP vendors increasingly overlap with those that are addressed by vendors who are not seen as native to the TIP space. The research highlights that TIP vendors must continuously innovate to sustain a competitive edge both from technological and marketing perspectives.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the threat intelligence platforms?

What are the major drivers and restraints that affect the market?

What are the growth opportunities for TIP vendors as well as vendors interested in leveraging threat intelligence in other solutions?

What are the market dynamics? What are the overarching trends in the market?

How will the TIP market fare in the light of industry convergence?

How will the global economic recession caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 impact the TIP space?

What should chief information security officers (CISOs) look for in a TIP solution?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

What are Threat Intelligence Platforms?

The Architecture of Threat Intelligence Platforms

Classification of Threat Intelligence Platforms

Evolution of Threat Intelligence Platforms

Evolution in the Face of Industry Convergence

Next-Generation Threat Intelligence Platforms

Key Growth Metrics for the Total TIP Market

Growth Restraints for the Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market

Growth Drivers for the Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market

The State of the Market

Revenue Forecast, Total TIP Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Total TIP Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Total TIP Market

Revenue Forecast by Business Size, Total TIP Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Total TIP Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Total TIP Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Total TIP Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size, Total TIP Market

Revenue Share, Total TIP Market

3. Insights for CISOs, Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market

The Benefits of Using a TIP

Representative Vendors' Features Comparison, Total TIP Market

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion into New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Addition of SOAR Capabilities to Meet the Market Demand for Consolidated Solutions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of SIEM Capabilities to Meet the Market Demand for Consolidated Solutions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Addition of Threat Hunting Capabilities to Meet the Market Demand for Consolidated Solutions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: Addition of Vulnerability Management Capabilities to Meet the Market Demand for Consolidated Solutions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 6: Creation of a Holistic Threat Management Platform to Tap into Adjacent Markets, 2020

Pathways of Evolution Toward Holistic Threat Management Platforms

List of Exhibits

