Global Time and Attendance Solutions Market Report 2020: The $1.77 Billion Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to 2024

In 2019, the global time and attendance solutions market raked in $1,776.3 million in terms of revenue, and the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.



North America (NA) was the largest regional market for time and attendance solutions, holding 25.5% of the global revenue. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2024 and will continue to be the largest revenue contributor by 2024, with 25.3% of the global revenue share. Proximity card-based time and attendance solutions seem to be the most preferred product type among users, with revenue of $1,300.2 million in 2019.



The product type will continue to hold a majority of the market revenue throughout the forecast period. Biometric-based time and attendance solutions will grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2024 and will contribute 28.1% of the total market revenue by the end of 2024.



In terms of vertical markets, the government vertical was the largest revenue contributor, with a 22.4% revenue share. Enterprises were the second-largest vertical, holding 20.2% of the total global revenue in 2019. The healthcare and enterprise verticals will have the highest CAGRs at 6.5 and 6.4%, respectively between 2019 and 2024.



The time and attendance solutions market is highly competitive, with about 100 active market participants, and the top 5 participants collectively hold the crux of the global market share at 43.9%. Solution providers are consistently coming up with technology and solutions that can offer greater accuracy and security.



Most market participants have adopted the proximity card- or biometric-based time and attendance solutions. As businesses are going mobile through global expansions and widespread adoption of Internet of things (IoT) connectivity, the workforce has started embracing the remote working culture. Hence, businesses need to know the remote locations and working hours of their employees as well as keep track of their overtime hours. All this information is crucial to payroll teams worldwide, as companies tend to lose large amounts of money by overpaying their employees for more hours than they put in.



Additionally, large-scale businesses such as construction and manufacturing need to keep track of the exact number of workers available across multiple locations at any given time. This real-time information is crucial for resource planning during important business cycles.



As the market is highly competitive, leading participants, as well as Tier II companies and start-ups, compete on similar solution offerings. Companies that have demonstrated product innovation time and again have been able to stay ahead of their peers in a competitive environment. Market leaders also focus on inorganic growth to expand their product portfolio and customer base.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Which are the key geographies and segments that will grow at a fast rate?

What are the product types that offer high-growth opportunities?

Which vertical markets will witness the most demand and provide the best growth opportunities?

What are the regional and global trends that will impact market revenue?

What does the competitive environment look like? Who are the leading time and attendance solutions vendors?

Key Topics Included:

Executive Summary Market Overview Drivers and Restraints - Total Time and Attendance Solutions Market Forecasts and Trends - Total Time and Attendance Solutions Market Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Time and Attendance Solutions Market Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action Proximity Cards Segment Analysis Biometric Segment Analysis Others Segment Analysis The Last Word

