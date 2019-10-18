Global Tinnitus Pipeline Insights 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tinnitus - Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tinnitus - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Tinnitus pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Tinnitus treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Tinnitus commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Tinnitus collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Tinnitus Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Tinnitus targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Tinnitus pipeline report covers 11+ companies. Some of the key players include Otonomy (OTO 311), Auris Medical (AM-101), etc.



Tinnitus Analytical Perspective



In-depth Tinnitus Commercial Assessment of products



This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.



Tinnitus Clinical Assessment of products



The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.



Scope of the report

The Tinnitus report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Tinnitus across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

It comprises of detailed profiles of Tinnitus therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details

Detailed Tinnitus Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Tinnitus

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Tinnitus

2.1. Tinnitus Disease Overview

2.2. Tinnitus History

2.3. Tinnitus Symptoms

2.4. Tinnitus Causes

2.5. Tinnitus Pathophysiology

2.6. Tinnitus Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Tinnitus Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Treatment Guidelines



4. Tinnitus - An Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Tinnitus companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Tinnitus Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Tinnitus Acquisition Analysis

4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

4.2.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

4.2.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

4.2.5. Assessment by MOA

4.2.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA



5. Tinnitus Pipeline Therapeutics

5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

5.5. Inactive Products



6. Tinnitus -Products Analysis

6.1. Product Profiles

6.1.1. OTO 311: Otonomy

6.1.1.1. Product Description

6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview

6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action

6.1.1.2. Research and Development

6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description

6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results

6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View

6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities

6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary

6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table

6.1.2. AM-101: Auris Medical



7. Recent Technologies



8. Tinnitus Key Companies

8.1. Synphora AB

8.2. Sound Pharmaceuticals

8.3. Otonomy, Inc.

8.4. Novartis Pharmaceuticals

8.5. NeuroSystec Corporation

8.6. Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

8.7. Korea Otsuka Pharmaceutical

8.8. GlaxoSmithKline

8.9. Bayer

8.10. Autifony Therapeutics

8.11. Auris Medical



9. Tinnitus Key Products

9.1. JB 004A

9.2. SPI-1005

9.3. OTO-313

9.4. OTO-203

9.5. BGG492A

9.6. NST-001

9.7. Neramexane mesylate

9.8. Cilostazol

9.9. Vestipitant

9.10. Levitra

9.11. AUT00063

9.12. AM-101



10. Dormant and Discontinued Products

10.1. Dormant Products

10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

10.2. Discontinued Products

10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



11. Tinnitus - Unmet Needs



12. Tinnitus - Future Perspectives



13. Appendix



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g1imi



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

