Global Toiletries Market Size & Forecast to 2024 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 - Major Players are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel and Reckitt Benckiser

Global Toiletries Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024), provides an in-depth analysis of the global toiletries market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by application and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides a detailed application and regional analysis.

The global toiletries market has increased steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to augment progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would propel owing to different growth drivers such as rapid urbanization, growth in geriatric population, augmenting e-commerce sales, growth in middle-class expenditure, surging disposable income and rising youth population.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are high distribution cost and forgery products. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like surging demand for natural and organic products, multi-aid products, diversification, etc.





Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global toiletries market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global toiletries market are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Toiletries: An Overview

2.2 Cosmetic Products Supply Chain: An Overview

2.3 Distribution Channel of Toiletries Products

2.4 Toiletries Segmentation: An Overview

2.5 Application of Toiletries: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Toiletries Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Toiletries Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Toiletries Market Value by Application (Hair Grooming, Scent and Fragrance, Face and Body Lotions, Face Care Creams, Shaving Products and Other Cosmetic Products)

3.1.3 Global Toiletries Market Value by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa and Eastern Europe)

3.2 Global Toiletries Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Hair Grooming Toiletries Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Scent and Fragrance Toiletries Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Face and Body Lotions Toiletries Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Face Care Creams Toiletries Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Shaving Products Toiletries Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Economic Impact of COVID-19

5.2.1 Escalating Inflation Rate

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.3.1 Effect on Purchase of Personal Care Products

5.3.2 Adverse Impact on Purchase of Nonedible Products

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Growth in Geriatric Population

6.1.3 Augmenting E-Commerce Sales

6.1.4 Growth in Middle Class Expenditure

6.1.5 Surging Disposable Income

6.1.6 Rising Youth Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Distribution Cost

6.2.2 Forgery Products

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand of Natural and Organic Products

6.3.2 Multi-Aid Products

6.3.3 Diversification

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Toiletries Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Toiletries Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Henkel

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

8.3 Procter & Gamble

8.4 Unilever

