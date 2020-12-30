Global Tokenization Market (2020 to 2025) - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tokenization Market by Component Application Area, Tokenization Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and ITes, Government, Retail and eCommerce, Energy and Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts the global post-COVID-19 tokenization market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during 2020-2025.



The major growth drivers for the market include increasing need to stay compliant with regulations, growing need to ensure continuous customer experience and maintain fraud prevention levels and increased alignment of customers toward contactless payments. However, lack of knowledge and understanding about tokens and ambiguity between encryption and tokenization among end users as well as increase in complexities in the implementation of tokenization and fraud prevention may restrain market growth.



By tokenization technique, API-based segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



With the help of tokenization API, customers reduce the risk of storing critical information on their local servers. Customers can request new payments with the help of POST/order services of Gateway API. API helps in getting the details of PAN with the help of GET function, whereas the create and update functions is used to tokenize data and update the previously tokenized data. Organizations with in-house technical teams would prefer API-based solutions as these organizations have more complex payment needs, and businesses are spread across multiple regions.



Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Large organizations are adopting tokenization solutions due to the increasing money laundering and fraudulent activities, identity thefts, processing of high-risk transactions, compliant to different regulations, and cost-cutting on manual processes. These organizations are the early adopters of tokenization, as they use a huge amount of confidential data of consumers and have a large number of business applications susceptible to cyber attacks. Due to their large size, these enterprises with different types of IT infrastructure face the difficult task of effectively managing the security for several applications across the enterprise. With the rapid adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, large enterprises now not only have to protect systems and endpoints that are interconnected to enterprise networks, but also have to defend applications running on these endpoints. These organizations prefer to outsource tokenization services to lower their burden of PCI DSS compliance management.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC economies are witnessing high growth in increased payment innovation, specifically in eCommerce. Asian consumers are expecting seamless, easy, and secure digital infrastructure when it comes to online shopping and payments. Consumers in the region use various payment methods for online transactions within and outside countries. Therefore, APAC companies are facing the rising demand for securing payment methods. Due to the ever-growing cyber threats faced by the expanding eCommerce landscape, the concern over payment security spending in APAC is also increasing. Despite several measures taken by organizations, operational frauds continue to rise in this region due to the failure in the implementation of standards and lack of clarity in regulatory compliance in the region. Due to the increasing sophistication threat levels, APAC countries are enhancing and launching new national payment security and data protection policies. Hence APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Tokenization Market

4.2 Tokenization Market, by Component, 2020

4.3 Tokenization Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020

4.4 Tokenization Market, by Tokenization Technique, 2020

4.5 Tokenization Market, by Application Area, 2020

4.6 Tokenization Market, Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.7 Tokenization Market, Top Three Verticals

4.8 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.4.5 Payment Services Directive 2

5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.4.7 Soc2

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.5.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.5.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.6 Tokenization Vs. Encryption

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Model



6 Tokenization Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Component 2014-2025

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Tokenization Market Drivers

6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Tokenization Market Drivers

6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

6.3.4 Professional Services

6.3.4.1 Professional Services: Tokenization Market Drivers

6.3.4.2 Professional Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.5 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

6.3.6 Managed Services

6.3.6.1 Managed Services: Tokenization Market Drivers

6.3.6.2 Managed Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.7 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025



7 Tokenization Market, by Application Area

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Application Area, 2014-2025

7.2 Payment Security

7.2.1 Payment Security: Tokenization Market Drivers

7.2.2 Payment Security: COVID-19 Impact

7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

7.3 User Authentication

7.3.1 User Authentication: Tokenization Market Drivers

7.3.2 User Authentication: COVID-19 Impact

7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

7.4 Compliance Management

7.4.1 Compliance Management: Tokenization Market Drivers

7.4.2 Compliance Management: COVID-19 Impact

7.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025



8 Tokenization Market, by Tokenization Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Tokenization Technique, 2014-2025

8.2 Application Programming Interface-Based

8.2.1 Application Programming Interface-Based: Tokenization Market Drivers

8.2.2 Application Programming Interface-Based: COVID-19 Impact

8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

8.3 Gateway-Based

8.3.1 Gateway-Based: Tokenization Market Drivers

8.3.2 Gateway-Based: COVID-19 Impact

8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025



9 Tokenization Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Deployment Mode, 2014-2025

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 On-Premises: Tokenization Market Drivers

9.2.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Cloud: Tokenization Market Drivers

9.3.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025



10 Tokenization Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Organization Size, 2014-2025

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Tokenization Market Drivers

10.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Tokenization Market Drivers

10.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025



11 Tokenization Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vertical, 2014-2025

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Tokenization Market Drivers

11.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

11.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025

11.3 Healthcare

11.3.1 Healthcare: Tokenization Market Drivers

11.3.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

11.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025

11.4 Information Technology and Information Technology- Enabled Services

11.4.1 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: Tokenization Market Drivers

11.4.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact

11.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025

11.5 Government

11.5.1 Government: Tokenization Market Drivers

11.5.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact

11.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025

11.6 Retail and Ecommerce

11.6.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Tokenization Market Drivers

11.6.2 Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact

11.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025

11.7 Energy and Utilities

11.7.1 Energy and Utilities: Tokenization Market Drivers

11.7.2 Energy and Utilities: COVID-19 Impact

11.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025

11.8 Others

11.8.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025



12 Tokenization Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework



14 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Star

14.2.2 Emerging Leaders

14.2.3 Pervasive

14.2.4 Participants



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Fiserv

15.3 Mastercard

15.4 Visa

15.5 Micro FocUS

15.6 American Express

15.7 Helpsystems

15.8 Meawallet

15.9 Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies (TCT)

15.10 Ciphercloud

15.11 Futurex

15.12 Tokenex

15.13 Ncipher

15.14 Verifone

15.15 Bluefin Payment Systems

15.16 Marqeta

15.17 Paragon Payment Solutions

15.18 Integrapay

15.19 Asiapay Technology

15.20 Liaison Technologies

15.21 Ingenico Epayments

15.22 Right to Win



16 Adjacent Markets

16.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets

16.2 Limitations

16.3 Tokenization Market Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets

16.4 Encryption Software Market

16.4.1 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Component

16.4.2 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Application

16.4.3 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Deployment Mode

16.4.4 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Vertical

16.5 Payment Security Market

16.5.1 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Component

16.5.2 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Organization Size

16.5.3 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Vertical

16.5.4 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Region

16.6 Database Security Market

16.6.1 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Component

16.6.2 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Software Type

16.6.3 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Business Function

16.6.4 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Deployment Mode

16.6.5 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Vertical

16.6.6 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Region



17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

17.3 Available Customizations

17.4 Related Reports

17.5 Author Details

