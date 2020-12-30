Global Tokenization Market (2020 to 2025) - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Dec 30, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tokenization Market by Component Application Area, Tokenization Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and ITes, Government, Retail and eCommerce, Energy and Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher forecasts the global post-COVID-19 tokenization market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during 2020-2025.
The major growth drivers for the market include increasing need to stay compliant with regulations, growing need to ensure continuous customer experience and maintain fraud prevention levels and increased alignment of customers toward contactless payments. However, lack of knowledge and understanding about tokens and ambiguity between encryption and tokenization among end users as well as increase in complexities in the implementation of tokenization and fraud prevention may restrain market growth.
By tokenization technique, API-based segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
With the help of tokenization API, customers reduce the risk of storing critical information on their local servers. Customers can request new payments with the help of POST/order services of Gateway API. API helps in getting the details of PAN with the help of GET function, whereas the create and update functions is used to tokenize data and update the previously tokenized data. Organizations with in-house technical teams would prefer API-based solutions as these organizations have more complex payment needs, and businesses are spread across multiple regions.
Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
Large organizations are adopting tokenization solutions due to the increasing money laundering and fraudulent activities, identity thefts, processing of high-risk transactions, compliant to different regulations, and cost-cutting on manual processes. These organizations are the early adopters of tokenization, as they use a huge amount of confidential data of consumers and have a large number of business applications susceptible to cyber attacks. Due to their large size, these enterprises with different types of IT infrastructure face the difficult task of effectively managing the security for several applications across the enterprise. With the rapid adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, large enterprises now not only have to protect systems and endpoints that are interconnected to enterprise networks, but also have to defend applications running on these endpoints. These organizations prefer to outsource tokenization services to lower their burden of PCI DSS compliance management.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC economies are witnessing high growth in increased payment innovation, specifically in eCommerce. Asian consumers are expecting seamless, easy, and secure digital infrastructure when it comes to online shopping and payments. Consumers in the region use various payment methods for online transactions within and outside countries. Therefore, APAC companies are facing the rising demand for securing payment methods. Due to the ever-growing cyber threats faced by the expanding eCommerce landscape, the concern over payment security spending in APAC is also increasing. Despite several measures taken by organizations, operational frauds continue to rise in this region due to the failure in the implementation of standards and lack of clarity in regulatory compliance in the region. Due to the increasing sophistication threat levels, APAC countries are enhancing and launching new national payment security and data protection policies. Hence APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Tokenization Market
4.2 Tokenization Market, by Component, 2020
4.3 Tokenization Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020
4.4 Tokenization Market, by Tokenization Technique, 2020
4.5 Tokenization Market, by Application Area, 2020
4.6 Tokenization Market, Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020
4.7 Tokenization Market, Top Three Verticals
4.8 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Landscape
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard
5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.4.5 Payment Services Directive 2
5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.4.7 Soc2
5.5 Use Cases
5.5.1 Use Case: Scenario 1
5.5.2 Use Case: Scenario 2
5.5.3 Use Case: Scenario 3
5.6 Tokenization Vs. Encryption
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Pricing Model
6 Tokenization Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Component 2014-2025
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Tokenization Market Drivers
6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
6.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Tokenization Market Drivers
6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
6.3.4 Professional Services
6.3.4.1 Professional Services: Tokenization Market Drivers
6.3.4.2 Professional Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.5 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
6.3.6 Managed Services
6.3.6.1 Managed Services: Tokenization Market Drivers
6.3.6.2 Managed Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.7 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
7 Tokenization Market, by Application Area
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Application Area, 2014-2025
7.2 Payment Security
7.2.1 Payment Security: Tokenization Market Drivers
7.2.2 Payment Security: COVID-19 Impact
7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
7.3 User Authentication
7.3.1 User Authentication: Tokenization Market Drivers
7.3.2 User Authentication: COVID-19 Impact
7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
7.4 Compliance Management
7.4.1 Compliance Management: Tokenization Market Drivers
7.4.2 Compliance Management: COVID-19 Impact
7.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
8 Tokenization Market, by Tokenization Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Tokenization Technique, 2014-2025
8.2 Application Programming Interface-Based
8.2.1 Application Programming Interface-Based: Tokenization Market Drivers
8.2.2 Application Programming Interface-Based: COVID-19 Impact
8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
8.3 Gateway-Based
8.3.1 Gateway-Based: Tokenization Market Drivers
8.3.2 Gateway-Based: COVID-19 Impact
8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
9 Tokenization Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Deployment Mode, 2014-2025
9.2 On-Premises
9.2.1 On-Premises: Tokenization Market Drivers
9.2.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact
9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
9.3 Cloud
9.3.1 Cloud: Tokenization Market Drivers
9.3.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025
10 Tokenization Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Organization Size, 2014-2025
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Tokenization Market Drivers
10.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
10.3 Large Enterprises
10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Tokenization Market Drivers
10.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
11 Tokenization Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vertical, 2014-2025
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Tokenization Market Drivers
11.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact
11.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
11.3 Healthcare
11.3.1 Healthcare: Tokenization Market Drivers
11.3.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact
11.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
11.4 Information Technology and Information Technology- Enabled Services
11.4.1 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: Tokenization Market Drivers
11.4.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact
11.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
11.5 Government
11.5.1 Government: Tokenization Market Drivers
11.5.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact
11.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
11.6 Retail and Ecommerce
11.6.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Tokenization Market Drivers
11.6.2 Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact
11.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
11.7 Energy and Utilities
11.7.1 Energy and Utilities: Tokenization Market Drivers
11.7.2 Energy and Utilities: COVID-19 Impact
11.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
11.8 Others
11.8.1 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2025
12 Tokenization Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
14 Company Evaluation Matrix
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.2.1 Star
14.2.2 Emerging Leaders
14.2.3 Pervasive
14.2.4 Participants
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Fiserv
15.3 Mastercard
15.4 Visa
15.5 Micro FocUS
15.6 American Express
15.7 Helpsystems
15.8 Meawallet
15.9 Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies (TCT)
15.10 Ciphercloud
15.11 Futurex
15.12 Tokenex
15.13 Ncipher
15.14 Verifone
15.15 Bluefin Payment Systems
15.16 Marqeta
15.17 Paragon Payment Solutions
15.18 Integrapay
15.19 Asiapay Technology
15.20 Liaison Technologies
15.21 Ingenico Epayments
15.22 Right to Win
16 Adjacent Markets
16.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets
16.2 Limitations
16.3 Tokenization Market Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets
16.4 Encryption Software Market
16.4.1 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Component
16.4.2 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Application
16.4.3 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Deployment Mode
16.4.4 Adjacent Market: Encryption Software Market, by Vertical
16.5 Payment Security Market
16.5.1 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Component
16.5.2 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Organization Size
16.5.3 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Vertical
16.5.4 Adjacent Market: Payment Security Market, by Region
16.6 Database Security Market
16.6.1 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Component
16.6.2 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Software Type
16.6.3 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Business Function
16.6.4 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Deployment Mode
16.6.5 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Vertical
16.6.6 Adjacent Market: Database Security Market, by Region
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
17.3 Available Customizations
17.4 Related Reports
17.5 Author Details
