Global Tooling Board Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Growing Automotive and Aerospace Industries to Drive Growth Sky-High

The "Global Tooling Board Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tooling board market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Tooling Board Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing automotive and aerospace industries. The automotive industry is exhibiting remarkable growth, especially in APAC, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading automotive producers in APAC.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing use of tooling boards for prototypes in end-use industries. As the pace of new product development has accelerated and product lifecycles have contracted, the demand for prototypes has increased. In the recent years, most new product designs are first developed with some computer software.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high production cost. The tooling board market is capital-intensive and requires significant investments in the initial stages. Raw materials required for the production of tooling boards made of polyurethane and epoxy are expensive.

Key vendors

  • Curbell Plastics
  • General Plastics Manufacturing Company
  • Huntsman International
  • Sika
  • Trelleborg

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Wind energy
  • Others

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT 2017-2022

  • Polyurethanes
  • Epoxy
  • Others

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing automotive and aerospace industries
  • Implementation of stringent performance and safety standards across end-user industries

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

