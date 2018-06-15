Global Tooling Board Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Growing Automotive and Aerospace Industries to Drive Growth Sky-High

The global tooling board market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Tooling Board Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing automotive and aerospace industries. The automotive industry is exhibiting remarkable growth, especially in APAC, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading automotive producers in APAC.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing use of tooling boards for prototypes in end-use industries. As the pace of new product development has accelerated and product lifecycles have contracted, the demand for prototypes has increased. In the recent years, most new product designs are first developed with some computer software.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high production cost. The tooling board market is capital-intensive and requires significant investments in the initial stages. Raw materials required for the production of tooling boards made of polyurethane and epoxy are expensive.

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022

Aerospace

Automotive



Marine



Wind energy



Others

Polyurethanes

Epoxy

Others



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing automotive and aerospace industries

Implementation of stringent performance and safety standards across end-user industries

