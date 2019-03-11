Global Topical Drug Delivery Partnering 2014-2019: Deal Trends, Players, Financials and Forecasts Directory

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Partnering 2014-2019: Deal Trends, Players, Financials and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Topical Drug Delivery Partnering 2014-2015 report provides understanding and access to the topical drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Topical Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Topical Drug Delivery partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Topical Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Topical Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Topical Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 200 online deal records of actual Topical Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Topical Drug Delivery dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Topical Drug Delivery dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Topical Drug Delivery deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Topical Drug Delivery dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Topical Drug Delivery deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Topical Drug Delivery partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Topical Drug Delivery partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Topical Drug Delivery technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Topical Drug Delivery partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Topical Drug Delivery partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Topical Drug Delivery technologies and products.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Topical Drug Delivery dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Topical Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Topical Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Topical Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Topical Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Topical Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Topical Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Topical Drug Delivery deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Topical Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Topical Drug Delivery royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Topical Drug Delivery deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Topical Drug Delivery deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Topical Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Topical Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active Topical Drug Delivery partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Topical Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Topical Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Topical Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Topical Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Topical Drug Delivery deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Topical Drug Delivery deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty

Appendix 4 - Topical Drug Delivery deals by therapy area



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



