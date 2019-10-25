Global Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) IC Market 2019-2023 by Value, Demand Volume, Shipments, Penetration

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) IC Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DDIC market can be segmented on the basis of display type, application and driver type. On the basis of display type, the market can be divided into Liquid Crystal Diode (LCD), Light Emitting Diode (LED), Thin Film Transistor (TFT) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED). On the basis of application, the market can be sub-segmented into large size, mobile handsets and consumer electronic applications. On the basis of the driver type, the market can be further split into DDIC and Touch and Driver Integration (TDDI) IC.



In TDDI ICs, both the underlying display driver and touch sensor are one chip. In TDDI ICs device displays can have sensing designed atop or directly into one of many different layers of the touchscreen cell, or layers, of the touchscreen. It is an ideal solution addressing the growing needs for cost-effective high-performance smartphone applications with low power consumption and compact structure.



The global touch and display driver integration (TDDI) IC market is are forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The rising number of smartphone users, advantages of TDDI ICs for relevant stakeholders i.e. display manufacturers and smartphone users respectively and increasing disposable income are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the market. A consistent decline in average selling price (ASP) of TDDI IC is a major challenge confronting the market.



Integration of TDDI with fingerprint solutions, innovations in TDDI IC design, the scope of increased use of TDDI IC for in-cell solutions and automotive TDDI solutions are some of the trends that have been captured in this report.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall TDDI IC market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Novatek Microelectronics Corp., Synaptics Inc. and FocalTech (Duntai Electronics) are some of the key players operating in the global TDDI IC market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.



