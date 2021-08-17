Global Toys and Games Market Report 2021-2027 - Inherent Swings Typify Toys and Games Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys and Games - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Toys and Games Market to Reach $126.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Toys and Games estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Dolls/Action Figures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infant/Preschool segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Toys and Games market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Activity/Construction Toys Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Activity/Construction Toys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Toys and Games - Not Just "Playthings"

Recent Market Activity

Down the Time Lane

Global Toys and Games Market Scenario

Current and Future Analysis

Inherent Swings Typify Toys and Games Market

Interactive Toys Seizing Market Share at the Cost of Traditional Toys and Games

Demographics Determine Market Growth

Seasonality in Toy Sales - The 'Christmas Factor'

Dynamic Fashion Trends Make Demand Unpredictable

Competitive Scenario

LEGO Endures US Slowdown, Focuses on Expansion

Increasing Number of Cross Industry Partnerships

Problems Associated with Outsourcing of Production to Low Cost Countries

New Toy Design Ideas Come Mostly from Freelance Inventors

Distribution Channel Analysis

Regulatory Scenario in Key Markets

Trade

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 192 Featured)

Dream International Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Hasbro, Inc. ( USA )

) Integrity Toys, Inc. ( USA )

) JAKKS Pacific Inc. ( USA )

) Kids II, Inc. ( USA )

) K'NEX Limited Partnership Group ( USA )

) LEGO Group ( Denmark )

) Mattel, Inc. ( USA )

) Fisher-Price, Inc. ( USA )

) MEGA Brands, Inc. ( Canada )

) MGA Entertainment, Inc. ( USA )

) NAMCO BANDAI Holdings Inc. ( Japan )

) Playmates Toys, Inc. ( USA )

) Ravensburger AG ( Germany )

) Sanrio Company Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tarata Toys Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) TOMY Company, Ltd. ( Japan )

) VTech Holdings Limited ( Hong Kong )

) LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Global Trends

Innovation Propelling Growth

Movies, Cartoons and Toys - A Profitable Equation

Growth Trends in Emerging Markets

Expanding Population Spells Opportunities for the Market

Growing Middle Class Population & Rising Disposable Incomes Promise Growth

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

Active and Classic Toys Move at a Steady Pace

Toy Licensing Gains Prominence

Impact of 3D Printing on Toy Companies

DIY 3D Printing Poses Significant Threat to Toys and Games Market

Changing Concepts for Girls' Toys

Outdoor and Sports Toys Attract Parents

Toys as Collectibles - A Growing Trend

Run Away Success of New Characters and Reality Television Shows

Educational Toys Market on the Rise

STEM-Themed Toys Spurs Growth in Educational Toys Market

STEAM Extends to STREAM

Innovation: The Key to Success in Educational Toys Market

Construction Craze

Electronic and Intelligent Toys-Transforming Education

Virtualization of Toys - A New Tech Driven Strategy

Growing Preference for Advanced Toys Adversely Impacts Growth Prospects

Fidget Spinners - The New Hand Toy Top Hogging Limelight

Craze Turns into Menace and Panic

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 192

