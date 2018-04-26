Global Tractor Market 2013-2018 & 2023 By Power Output, Drive Type, Application, Region

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Tractor Market By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above), By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive Vs. 4-Wheel Drive), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global tractor market sales figure is forecast to reach 2.33 million tractor units by 2023
Rising global population resulting in surging demand for agricultural products, increasing consumer inclination towards small-sized tractors, and penetration of autonomous tractors are among the major factors expected to boost tractor sales, globally, during the forecast period.
Moreover, easy availability of financing options, rising labor cost and increasing investments by leading agricultural machinery manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment Limited, etc., in their tractor product lines would positively influence the global tractor market in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Influencer of Purchase
4.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall
4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Global Tractor Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above)
5.2.2. By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive & 4-Wheel Drive)
5.2.3. By Application (Agriculture & Non-Agriculture)
5.2.4. By Company
5.2.5. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drive Type)
6. Asia-Pacific Tractor Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above)
6.2.2. By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive & 4-Wheel Drive)
6.2.3. By Application (Agriculture & Non-Agriculture)
6.2.4. By Country
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drive Type)
7. Europe Tractor Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above)
7.2.2. By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive & 4-Wheel Drive)
7.2.3. By Application (Agriculture & Non-Agriculture)
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drive Type)
7.4. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America Tractor Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above)
8.2.2. By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive & 4-Wheel Drive)
8.2.3. By Application (Agriculture & Non-Agriculture)
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drive Type)
8.4. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America Tractor Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above)
9.2.2. By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive & 4-Wheel Drive)
9.2.3. By Application (Agriculture & Non-Agriculture)
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drive Type)
9.4. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East & Africa Tractor Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Power Output (Under 40 HP, 40 HP & Under 100 HP and 100 HP & Above)
10.2.2. By Drive Type (2-Wheel Drive & 4-Wheel Drive)
10.2.3. By Application (Agriculture & Non-Agriculture)
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Drive Type)
10.4. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Pricing Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
14.2. Deere & Co
14.3. Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE)
14.4. Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.
14.5. AGCO Corporation
14.6. CNH Industrial N.V.
14.7. KUBOTA Corporation
14.8. Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
14.9. Argo Tractors S.p.A.
14.10. CLAAS KGaA mbH
15. Strategic Recommendations
