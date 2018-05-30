Global Trade Finance Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Wells Fargo

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Trade Finance Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global trade finance market to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% during the period 2018-2022.
Global trade finance market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, the involvement of clearing house and trade through financial market integration will drive the market growth. Clearing house serves the role of the intermediary between the buyers and sellers of financial instruments. These intermediaries minimize the degree of transaction risks.
The trend of rapid technological advances will be a key trend driving the market growth. Technological advances boost the increased automation and standardization of trade financing transactions. This reduces the risk of manual transactions and acts as a risk mitigation tool.
Further, the report states that the impact of turbulent economic and political environment will impact the market growth. Multiple economies are still in the post-meltdown recovery phase, resulting in inadequate momentum and uncertain growth in such economies. This turbulent economic condition and uncertain political environment impact the financial markets in such economies.
Key vendors
- BNP Paribas
- Citigroup
- HSBC Group
- JPMorgan Chase
- Wells Fargo
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TRADE FINANCE INSTRUMENT
- Segmentation by trade finance instrument
- Comparison by trade finance instrument
- Traditional trade finance instruments - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Supply chain finance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Structured trade finance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by trade finance instrument
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances
- Increase in renminbi-backed transactions
- Adoption of structuring and pricing tools
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BNP Paribas
- Citigroup
- HSBC Group
- JPMorgan Chase
- Wells Fargo
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3q7ll/global_trade?w=5
