Global Trade Finance Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Wells Fargo

The Global trade finance market to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% during the period 2018-2022.

Global trade finance market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, the involvement of clearing house and trade through financial market integration will drive the market growth. Clearing house serves the role of the intermediary between the buyers and sellers of financial instruments. These intermediaries minimize the degree of transaction risks.



The trend of rapid technological advances will be a key trend driving the market growth. Technological advances boost the increased automation and standardization of trade financing transactions. This reduces the risk of manual transactions and acts as a risk mitigation tool.



Further, the report states that the impact of turbulent economic and political environment will impact the market growth. Multiple economies are still in the post-meltdown recovery phase, resulting in inadequate momentum and uncertain growth in such economies. This turbulent economic condition and uncertain political environment impact the financial markets in such economies.



Key vendors

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

HSBC Group

JPMorgan Chase

Wells Fargo

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TRADE FINANCE INSTRUMENT

Segmentation by trade finance instrument

Comparison by trade finance instrument

Traditional trade finance instruments - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Supply chain finance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Structured trade finance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by trade finance instrument

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

Increase in renminbi-backed transactions

Adoption of structuring and pricing tools

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

HSBC Group

JPMorgan Chase

Wells Fargo

PART 15: APPENDIX





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3q7ll/global_trade?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-trade-finance-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-bnp-paribas-citigroup-hsbc-group-jpmorgan-chase--wells-fargo-300656424.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

