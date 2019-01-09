Global Traditional Wound Management Products Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Traditional Wound Management Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments, and Gauzes.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043302



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 79 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- B.Braun Melsungen AG

- Beiersdorf AG

- Cremer S.A

- Derma Sciences, Inc.

- Johnson & Johnson

- Cardinal Health, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043302



TRADITIONAL WOUND MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS MCP-8

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Traditional Wound Management Products

Adhesive Bandages

Topical Ointments

Gauzes



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Table 1: Global Prevalence of Wounds (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Wound Care Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Overview of Wound Management Products Market

Traditional Wound Care Market - Outlook

List of Available Bandages, Closures and Wraps

List of Gauze & Sponges

Ointments & Creams

Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities



3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES



Advanced Wound Care Products - A Growing Threat

Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt Market Prospects

Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products

Table 4: Traditional Gauze Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Liquid/Spray Bandages - An Expanding Market

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Innovations in the Market

Crustacean Shell Components in Bandages

Keratin-based Wound Dressings

Smart Bandages with pH and Temperature Sensors

Smartphone-controlled Smart Bandages

Innovative Bandage to Stop Bleeding

Injectable Bandage to Achieve Rapid Haemostasis

Other Award-winning Wound Dressings

Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products

First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages

Table 5: Global Disposable Bandages Market by Type (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Demand for Adhesive Bandages, Adhesive Tapes, Cast Bandages & Accessories, Gauze Bandages, Pads & Compresses, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gauze - Still a Highly Used Product

Topical Ointments - An Ever-Green Wound Management Solution

Trend towards Home Care and Self-Treatment Boost Demand

Rising Awareness of Advanced Wound Care Options - A Critical Dampener to Growth



4. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS



Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 6: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Population by Age-Group: Percentage Change Over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Propel Market Growth

Table 9: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Diabetes Prevalence in Rural and Urban Areas - Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes (in Million) in Urban and Rural Areas for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

Table 14: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Wound - A Brief Description

Wound Care - A Costly Proposition

Types of Wounds

Acute Wounds

Surgical Incisions

Burns

Types of Burns

Chemical Burns

Electrical Burns

Flash Burns

Radiation Burns

Thermal Burns

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Traditional Wound Management Products

Adhesive Bandages

Plasters

Topical Ointments

Gauzes

Process of Wound Care

Preparation

Controlling Bleeding

Irrigation and Cleaning

Closure

Infection Control

Wound Healing Process

Injury

Inflammatory Response

Characteristics

Coagulation Cascade

Vasodilation

Cellular Activity

Debridement, Cell Growth and Healing

Scarring

Abnormal Scarring

Fetal Wound Healing



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Cremer S.A. (Brazil)

Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Vernacare (UK)

6.2 Recent Industry Activity

MÃ¶lnlycke Acquires SastoMed GmbH

Medline Enters into an Agreement with ROi

Scapa Healthcare Launches a New Hydrogel Wound Contact Layer for Wounds & Burns

CM Hospitalar Buys Stake in Cremer

Medtronic PLC Divests Several Basic Medical Supplies Brands to Cardinal Health

FCB and Hansaplast Introduce a Novel Bandage to Heal Emotional Wounds

Integra LifeSciences Acquires Derma Sciences Inc.

Journey Medical Introduces Luxamend„¢ Wound Cream and Ceracade„¢ Skin Barrier Emulsion



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesive Bandages by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Adhesive Bandages by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Adhesive Bandages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Topical Ointments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Topical Ointments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Topical Ointments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gauzes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Gauzes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Gauzes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Wound Management Products - Market Overview

Competition

Table 27: The US First Aid Tape/Gauze/Bandage/ Cotton Market by Leading Brands (2018): Market Share Breakdown of Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: The US Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: The US 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Wound Management Products- Market Overview

Table 31: Wound Prevalence in Canada (%) in (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Canadian Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Wound Management Products - Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Wound Management Products - Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 44: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: French Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: French 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 47: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: German Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: German 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 53: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: The UK Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 56: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Spanish Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 59: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Russian Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Wound Management Products - Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

Market Analysis

Table 71: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Chinese Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

Market Analysis

Table 74: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Indian Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 80: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Latin American Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Latin American Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Brazilian Plasters and Bandages Market - A Brief Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Brazilian Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Adhesive Bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound Management Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Adhesive bandages, Topical Ointments and Gauzes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 79 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96) The United States (50) Canada (3) Japan (2) Europe (39) - France (2) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (5) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043302



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

