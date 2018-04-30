Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Report 2018: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 18.6%, 2017-2023

The report predicts the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report on global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023 with analysis of the leading geographies.

Some of the key driving factors attributing to the growth of this market include increasing number of patients with cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, heart failures and coronary artery diseases.

In addition, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical open heart procedures, reduction in hospital stays, low risk of infection, minimal blood loss are further propelling the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), it has been estimated that the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases will increase to 22.2 million by 2030.

However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of this market, which includes, high costs associated with the LAVD implantation compared to other therapies available for CVD diseases. A TAVR device costs USD 30,000, which is six times the price of the average surgical valve.

In addition, for a hospital to be reimbursed for a TAVR procedure, the patient must be evaluated by a multidisciplinary team that involves multiple cardiac surgeons and interventional cardiologists. However, there are some cost savings compared to surgery, such as shorter length of stay in the hospital.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

4. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market by Type of Treatment

4.1. Transfemoral Approach

4.2. Transapical Approach

5. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market by Region 2017-2023

6. Companies Covered

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Direct Flow medical, Inc.

Bracco SpA

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Medtronic plc

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Transcatheter Technologies GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9z77df/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market-report-2018-market-to-grow-with-a-cagr-of-18-6-2017-2023--300638944.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

