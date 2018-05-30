Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (Transfemoral and Transapical) Market Report 2018

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a high CAGR of 14.70 % during 2018 - 2023.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement has been a ground-breaking advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. Although, surgical aortic valve replacement is considered the standard treatment, yet 30% of patients are not considered candidates for traditional open heart surgery because of advanced age and presence of multiple comorbidities. TAVR offers this population a less invasive treatment option also with better outcomes.



Over the recent years, the global TAVR industry has been growing rapidly mainly due to growing number of elderly population, rising awareness about minimally invasive devices, new device approvals and increasing health expenditure in developing countries. The procedure of transcatheter aortic valve replacement through transfemoral retrograde is the most common catheter-based approach and is performed in approximately 70% to 80% of the total TAVR cases, globally. Hence, this segment holds majority share in the market. This trend is anticipated to continue in the forecast period as well.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.



Scope of the Report



Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market - Size and Growth: By Value, By Volume.

By Type of Approach - Transfemoral and Transapical: By Value.

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Analysis

Product Launches and Recent Approvals

Company Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Heart Valve Devices Outlook



5. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Outlook



6. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market - Growth and Forecast



7. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market - Segment Analysis



8. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market - Regional Analysis



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market



12. SWOT Analysis - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market



13. Supply Chain Analysis - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



16. Company Profiles



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical Inc.

JenaValve Technology Inc.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

