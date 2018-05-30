Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (Transfemoral and Transapical) Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral, Transapical), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a high CAGR of 14.70 % during 2018 - 2023.
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement has been a ground-breaking advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. Although, surgical aortic valve replacement is considered the standard treatment, yet 30% of patients are not considered candidates for traditional open heart surgery because of advanced age and presence of multiple comorbidities. TAVR offers this population a less invasive treatment option also with better outcomes.
Over the recent years, the global TAVR industry has been growing rapidly mainly due to growing number of elderly population, rising awareness about minimally invasive devices, new device approvals and increasing health expenditure in developing countries. The procedure of transcatheter aortic valve replacement through transfemoral retrograde is the most common catheter-based approach and is performed in approximately 70% to 80% of the total TAVR cases, globally. Hence, this segment holds majority share in the market. This trend is anticipated to continue in the forecast period as well.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.
Scope of the Report
Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market - Size and Growth: By Value, By Volume.
- By Type of Approach - Transfemoral and Transapical: By Value.
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Analysis
- Product Launches and Recent Approvals
- Company Share Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Heart Valve Devices Outlook
5. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Outlook
6. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market - Growth and Forecast
7. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market - Segment Analysis
8. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market - Regional Analysis
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market
12. SWOT Analysis - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market
13. Supply Chain Analysis - Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
16. Company Profiles
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Medtronic Plc
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- St. Jude Medical Inc.
- JenaValve Technology Inc.
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
