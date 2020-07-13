Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) Market (2020 to 2025) - Analysis by Application Type, End-user, Region & Country

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) Market - Analysis by Application Type, by End User, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) Market was valued at USD 287.6 million in the year 2019. Increasing penetration with innovation of TPVR technology which allows easier implantation and better outcome coupled with rapidly mounting population with cardiovascular diseases with increase in demand for less invasive procedures, including companies making major investments in expanding their product portfolio and geographical presence, has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) during the forecast period of 2020-2025. An oligopolistic structure, the TPVR market is characterized by the presence of only three products that are FDA approved with many products at the clinical stage.



Pulmonary Regurgitation is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing adoption of less invasive procedures and preferring TPVR over SAVR procedure supported by key players providing these procedures to the patients at low cost. Companies constantly engaged in offering a wide range of products in order to provide increased life expectancy will be accelerating the Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) market growth in the coming years.



Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers attained substantial market share under End User segment, chiefly on the back of increasing investment in research and development with reviving economic growth and surging valvular diseases. Among the regions, Europe, followed by North America and APAC, will experience remarkable market share owing to escalating growth in demand for less invasive procedures which will prove to be more effective for the patients with heart diseases clubbed with presence of positive economic growth and increasing incidence of Pulmonary Stenosis and Pulmonary Regurgitation backed with growing presence of leading key players and burgeoning demand for effective and less invasive products in countries including Italy, France among others will be propelling the Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) market growth during the period of 2020-2025.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) market By Value.

The report analyses Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) Market By Application Type (Pulmonary Stenosis, Pulmonary Regurgitation, Others).

The report assesses the Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) market By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others).

The Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Germany , China ).

, , ) and By Country ( , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major mergers and acquisitions. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Venus Medtech, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Edwards Life sciences.

The report presents the analysis of Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Offering Low Cost Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve

2.2 Focus on Offering Less Invasive Procedures



3. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market : Product Outlook



4. Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market Overview

4.1 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Value



5. Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Segmental Analysis

5.2 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market Segmental Analysis - By Application Type

5.3 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Pulmonary Stenosis, By Value

5.4 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Pulmonary Regurgitation, By Value

5.5 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Others, By Value

5.6 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market Segmental Analysis - By End User

5.7 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Hospitals, By Value

5.8 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Ambulatory Surgery Centers,By Value

5.9 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Others, By Value

5.10 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Regional Analysis



6. Competitive Scenario of Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Region



7. North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: An Analysis

7.1 North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Value

7.2 North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market

7.3 North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Segmental Analysis

7.4 North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Application Type, By Value

7.5 North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By End User, By Value

7.6 North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Country Analysis

7.7 North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Country

7.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Country, By Value

7.9 Competitive Scenario of North America Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement - By Country

7.10 United States Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market : Country Analysis

7.11 United States Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Value

7.12 United States Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market

7.13 United States Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Application Type, By Value

7.14 United States Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By End User, By Value



8. Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: An Analysis

8.1 Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Value

8.2 Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market

8.3 Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Segmental Analysis

8.4 Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Application Type, By Value

8.5 Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By End User, By Value

8.6 Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Country, By Value

8.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement - By Country

8.9 Germany Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Country Analysis

8.10 Germany Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Value

8.11 Germany Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market

8.12 Germany Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Application Type, By Value

8.13 Germany Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By End User, By Value



9. Asia Pacific Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: An Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market

9.3 APAC Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Segmental Analysis

9.4 APAC Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Application Type, By Value

9.5 APAC Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By End User, By Value

9.6 APAC Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Country, By Value

9.10 Competitive Scenario of APAC Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement - By Country

9.11 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market: Country Analysis

9.12 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Value

9.13 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market

9.14 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By Application Type, By Value

9.15 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market, By End User, By Value



10. Global TMVR Market Dynamics



11. Global TMVR Market Drivers



12. Global TMVR Market Restraints



13. Global TMVR Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By Application Type, By Value

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market - By End User, By Value

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market-By Region, By Value



15. Market Share Analysis



16. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Venus MedTech

16.2 Abbott

16.3 Medtronic

16.4 Boston Scientific

16.5 Edwards Lifesciences



