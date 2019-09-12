Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Report 2019 with Profiles of Transport For London, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp, Guangzhou Metro, Madrid Metro

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transit And Ground Passenger Transportation Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global transit and ground passenger transportation market.



The transit and ground passenger transportation market consists of sales of transit and ground passenger transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide a variety of passenger transportation services, such as urban transit systems, chartered buses, school buses, and interurban bus transportation.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the transit and ground passenger transportation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Transit And Ground Passenger Transportation market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transportation services market, and compares it with other markets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global transit and ground passenger transportation market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global transit and ground passenger transportation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global transit and ground passenger transportation market.



Shared transportation system is growing in transit and ground passenger transportation industry owing to cost benefits this system offers to citizens. Shared transportation combines passenger transportation services such as drivers, taxis, bikes, and buses under a single platform. Its members can avail services of a transportation system by paying a subscription fee or a one-time fare, as well as can earn money by sharing their own vehicles.



For instance, in 2013, US-based startup Downtown Project launched the Project 100 transportation system for Las Vegas. It is a complete transportation system that allows users to borrow bikes, shuttles, and small electric cars, and gets a driver by paying a subscription fee. Other examples include ride sharing companies such as BlaBlaCar and Drivezy, which allow users to rent vehicles of their choice by paying a membership fee or fare. Uber, on demand cab transportation service provider is also offering shared ride service known as uberPOOL.



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xve9ql





