Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market Report 2018-2022

The global transmission electron microscope market to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes. One of the key trends in the transmission electron microscope market is the development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes. Advanced transmission electron microscopes are considered superior as compared to conventional electron microscopes.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing focus on nanotechnology. Advancements in nanotechnology field have made transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes compulsory. To determine structure and texture properties, these microscopes undertake the analysis of materials at atomic and molecular levels.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost and heavy excise duty for transmission election microscopes. The initial investment cost for transmission electron microscopes is high. The sale of transmission electron microscopes to research institutes is highly dependent on the government funding and corporate funding.

Key vendors

Delong America

Hitachi High-Technologies

JEOL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes

Ease of using transmission electron microscopes and their control systems

Increasing 3D analysis needs, from advanced materials to bio-samples

Miniaturization of electronic devices

Rising adoption of transmission electron microscopes in the automotive industry

