Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market Report 2018-2022

The "Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transmission electron microscope market to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes. One of the key trends in the transmission electron microscope market is the development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes. Advanced transmission electron microscopes are considered superior as compared to conventional electron microscopes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing focus on nanotechnology. Advancements in nanotechnology field have made transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes compulsory. To determine structure and texture properties, these microscopes undertake the analysis of materials at atomic and molecular levels.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost and heavy excise duty for transmission election microscopes. The initial investment cost for transmission electron microscopes is high. The sale of transmission electron microscopes to research institutes is highly dependent on the government funding and corporate funding.
Key vendors
- Delong America
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- JEOL
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Material science
- Life science
- Nanotechnology
- Semiconductor
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Industries
- Academic institutions
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes
- Ease of using transmission electron microscopes and their control systems
- Increasing 3D analysis needs, from advanced materials to bio-samples
- Miniaturization of electronic devices
- Rising adoption of transmission electron microscopes in the automotive industry
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l53q5g/global?w=5
