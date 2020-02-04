Global Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market Report, 2020-2024 Featuring Profiles of Key Vendors DigiCert, Entrust Datacard, GlobalSign and Sectigo

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides detailed insights on key market trends, market forecasts, risk posture, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2024.

The TLS market is in the growth stage, after a period of market turbulence and consolidation. The report predicts that vendor revenue will record double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.



After 3 years of muted growth, the TLS certificate market showed signs of recovery in 2018 and 2019. The report expects the revenue growth to stabilize between 2019 and 2024. Much of this growth will be driven by the growth in the Organization Validated (OV) certificate segment and to some extent, by Domain Validated (DV) certificates.



Market Forecasts

Total TLS Market, Forecast to 2024

TLS Market by Segments (DV, OV, and EV), Forecast to 2024

TLS Market by Business Size, Forecast to 2024

TLS Market by Region, Forecast to 2024

TLS Market by Verticals, Forecast to 2024



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current addressable market size of the TLS Certificates market? How is it expected to change during the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?

How are certificate authorities creating customer value beyond SSL/TLS certificates (Internet of Things, digital signatures, device authentication)?

Which are the top competitors in this market? How is the competitive environment for the top certificate authorities?

What are the market dynamics and trends prevalent in the global TLS certificates market? What are the pricing trends, deployment models, distribution channels commonplace in this market?

Are there any regional trends and market dynamics observed in the TLS certificate market in EMEA, Americas, and APAC?

Is the TLS certificate market safe from competing technologies? What can be done to make SSL/TLS certificates less susceptible to cyberattacks?

What are the best practices to be followed by enterprises adopting TLS?

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Type of Certificate

Market Definitions

Market Definitions - Types of SSL/TLS Certificates

Market Definitions - Certificate Authority

Evolution of TLS Protocols

Market Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Channels Discussion

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total TLS Certificates Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total TLS Certificate Market

Forecast Assumptions

Risks to Market Forecasts

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Unit Shipment, Revenue, and Pricing Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Business Size

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total TLS Certificate Market

Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis Discussion

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape Matrix

Feature Comparison Matrix

Key Vendor Profile - DigiCert

Key Vendor Profile - Entrust Datacard

Key Vendor Profile - GlobalSign

Key Vendor Profile - Sectigo

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Certificate Lifecycle Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Online Brand Protection

Growth Opportunity 3 - IoT Certificates

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Insights for CISOs

Buying Guide - Trust Level and Type of Certificates

Buying Guide - Trust Seal

Buying Guide - Browser Ubiquity

Buying Guide - Browser Compatibility

Buying Guide - Issuance Timeframe and Process

Buying Guide - Warranty

Best Practices

8. DV Certificate Segment Analysis

DV Certificate Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Unit Shipment, Revenue and Pricing Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

11. Americas Analysis

Americas Key Findings

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

DigiCert

Entrust Datacard

GlobalSign

Sectigo

