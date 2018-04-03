Global Transradial Access Market 2017-2022 - Focus on Catheters, Guidewires, Sheath and Sheath Introducers

The transradial access devices market is projected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.52 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The increasing prevalence of obesity, growing preference for interventional procedures using radial artery access, technological advancements, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and increasing number of chemotherapy procedures globally are factors expected to drive the market.

By product, transradial access devices market is segmented into catheters, guidewires, sheaths and sheath introducers, and accessories (needles and cannulas). Catheters market is expected to grow with highest growth rate owing to factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases such as CVD, obesity, and diabetes and the growing number of interventional and angiography procedures.

On the basis of application, the transradial access devices market is segmented as drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics & testing. Drug administration market is estimated to grow with highest CAGR owing to factors such as high usage of radial access devices for drug administration for treatment of infections and cancer.

The transradial access devices market is segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers, and other end users (nursing homes, laboratories, diagnostic & imaging centers, and home healthcare agencies). The hospitals segment is expected to grow with highest growth rate owing to the large number of transradial procedures performed in hospital settings.

By geography, transradial access devices market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America, market is likely to grow with highest growth rate owing to factors such as growing prevalence of CVDs, rising number of conferences and workshops, the large number of cancer patients, and increase in research and clinical trials for vascular access devices

Factors such as a dearth of skilled professionals and the risks associated with radial access devices are anticipated to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Preference for Interventional Procedures Using Radial Artery Access

Growing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Obesity

Increasing Number of Chemotherapy Procedures

Growing Use of Radial Access Devices in Pediatric Patients

Restraints



High Costs Involved in the Placement and Maintenance of Vascular Access Devices

Product Recalls and Failures

Opportunities



Technological Advancements

Emerging Markets

Challenges



Dearth of Highly Skilled Professionals

Risks Associated With Radial Access Devices

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Transradial Access Devices Market, By Product



7 Transradial Access Devices Market, By Application



8 Transradial Access Devices Market, By End User



9 Transradial Access Devices Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Ameco Medical

Angiodynamics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Nipro Medical Corporation

Oscor Inc.

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t4jxnr/global?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-transradial-access-market-2017-2022---focus-on-catheters-guidewires-sheath-and-sheath-introducers-300623465.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

