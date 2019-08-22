Global Trash Bags Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts, 2016-2019 & 2027 - Rising Adoption of Compostable Trash Bags

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trash Bags Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Trash Bags Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising adoption of compostable trash bags, increasing usage of oxo-biodegradable additives, and high growth in emerging countries.

By the Size, the market is segmented into greater than 13 to less than 50 gallons, above 50 gallons, and 3 to <_3 gallons_="gallons_" />

Based on the Type, the market is fragmented into star sealed bags, drawstring bags, and other types.

On the contrary to the Material, the market is bifurcated into low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), bio-degradable polyethylene, and other materials.

With respect to the End User, the market is divided into Institutional, Commercial Use, Retail, and Industrial.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Adoption of Compostable Trash Bags

3.1.2 Increasing Usage of Oxo-Biodegradable Additives

3.1.3 High Gowth in Emerging Countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Trash Bags Market, By Size

4.1 Greater Than 13 to Less Than 50 Gallons

4.2 Above 50 Gallons

4.3 3 to <_3 gallons="gallons" />

5 Trash Bags Market, By Type

5.1 Star Sealed Bags

5.2 Drawstring Bags

5.3 Other Types



6 Trash Bags Market, By Material

6.1 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

6.2 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

6.3 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.4 Bio-Degradable Polyethylene

6.5 Other Materials



7 Trash Bags Market, By End User

7.1 Institutional

7.2 Commercial Use

7.3 Retail

7.4 Industrial



8 Trash Bags Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Achaika Plastics S.A.

10.2 Allied Propack Private Limited

10.3 Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.)

10.4 Extrapack Ood

10.5 Four Star Plastics

10.6 Inteplast Group, Ltd.

10.7 International Plastics, Inc.

10.8 Kemii Garbage Bag Co., Ltd

10.9 Luban Packing LLC

10.10 Mirpack TM

10.11 Novplasta, S.R.O.

10.12 Pack-It B.V.

10.13 Plasta

10.14 Poly-America, L.P.

10.15 Reynolds Consumer Products

10.16 Ruijian Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

10.17 Terdex GmbH



