Global Trichotillomania (TTM) Pipeline Overview 2020: Therapeutic Assessment, Product Profiles, Unmet Needs, Key Companies
Feb 19, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trichotillomania (TTM) - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Trichotillomania (TTM) Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Trichotillomania (TTM) market.
A detailed picture of the Trichotillomania (TTM) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Trichotillomania (TTM) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Trichotillomania (TTM) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Trichotillomania (TTM) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.
In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Trichotillomania (TTM) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
The report provides insights into:
- All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Trichotillomania (TTM) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
- Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Trichotillomania (TTM) treatment.
- Trichotillomania (TTM) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
- Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
- Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Trichotillomania (TTM) market.
Scope of the Report
- The Trichotillomania (TTM) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Trichotillomania (TTM) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Trichotillomania (TTM) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.
- Detailed Trichotillomania (TTM) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Trichotillomania (TTM).
Key Questions
- What are the current options for Trichotillomania (TTM) treatment?
- How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Trichotillomania (TTM)?
- What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?
- How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Trichotillomania (TTM)?
- How many Trichotillomania (TTM) emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Trichotillomania (TTM)?
- Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Trichotillomania (TTM) market?
- Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?
- What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Trichotillomania (TTM)?
- What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Trichotillomania (TTM) therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Trichotillomania (TTM) and their status?
- What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?
- What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Trichotillomania (TTM)?
- How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Trichotillomania (TTM)?
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Introduction
2. Trichotillomania (TTM)
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Trichotillomania (TTM) Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Trichotillomania (TTM) Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Trichotillomania (TTM) Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Trichotillomania (TTM) Treatment Guidelines
4. Trichotillomania (TTM) - Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Trichotillomania (TTM) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Trichotillomania (TTM) Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Trichotillomania (TTM) Acquisition Analysis
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
6. Trichotillomania (TTM) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Trichotillomania (TTM) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Trichotillomania (TTM) Discontinued Products
13. Trichotillomania (TTM) Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
14. Trichotillomania (TTM) Key Companies
15. Trichotillomania (TTM) Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being Dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the Discontinuation
17. Trichotillomania (TTM) Unmet Needs
18. Trichotillomania (TTM) Future Perspectives
19. Trichotillomania (TTM) Analyst Review
