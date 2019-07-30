Global Trust and Corporate Service Market to 2023 - Escalating Global GDP, Growing Global HNWI Wealth, Increasing Number of Sovereign Investors by Region, Growing Opportunity in Pension Funds AuM

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the trust and corporate service market by value, by sector, by client base, by service provided, by region, etc. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

The trust and corporate service market refer to the market which provides a wide range of administrative and compliance services to lend assistance to its multinational clients. The services provided by trust and corporate service providers include forming and licensing of companies, provides financing and banking services, keeping record and managing the client's assets and wealth, payroll services, tax planning, etc.

The main objective of the market is to build trust between the client and the service providers. Over the years, the market has undergone numerous acquisitions and consolidations from the local level to the regional or global level. The market acts as a business advisor, focusing on a personal relationship, high quality of services and expertise.

The trust and corporate service market can be segmented on the basis of client base, service providers, strategies and key drivers of revenue. The trust and corporate service market are largely focused on five core principles, which are, stability, responsibility, excellence, innovation and working together.

The global trust and corporate service market have increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The trust and corporate service market is expected to increase due to many growth drivers such as an increase in sovereign investors, escalating global GDP per-capita, growing global HNWI wealth, high client retention rate, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as failure of the client relationship, shuddering global consumer confidence, political and economic ambiguities, etc.

Growth of the overall global trust and corporate service market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Intertrust, TMF Group, JTC Group, and SGG are some of the key players operating in the global trust and corporate service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Overview

2.1.1 Functions of Trust and Corporate Service Market

2.1.2 Trust and Corporate Service Market: Core Principles

2.1.3 Features of Trust and Corporate Service Market

2.1.4 Trust and Corporate Service Providers

2.1.5 Trust and Corporate Service Market Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Alternative Assets Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Alternative Assets Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Alternative Assets Market by Sector

3.1.3 Global Alternative Assets Market by Region

3.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Segments

3.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global Corporates: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Funds SPV: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value

3.3.3 Global HNW Individuals: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Fund Admin: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value

3.4 Global Fund Admin Trust and Corporate Service Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Fund Admin Trust and Corporate Service Market by Segments

3.4.2 Global Corporate Fund Admin Service Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Funds Fund Admin Service Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Private Wealth Fund Admin Service Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Capital Market Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Escalating Global GDP Per-Capita

4.1.2 Growing Global HNWI Wealth

4.1.3 Increasing Number of Sovereign Investors by Region

4.1.4 Growing Opportunity in Pension Funds AuM

4.1.5 High Client Retention Rate

4.1.6 Outsourcing

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Failure of Client Relationship

4.2.2 Shuddering Global Consumer Confidence

4.2.3 Unstable Globalization and FDI

4.2.4 Issues Related to Privacy Security

4.2.5 Brexit Aftershocks

4.2.6 Cyber Threat

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Political and Economic Ambiguities

4.3.2 Trust and Good Corporate Behavior

4.3.3 Modifications in Regulations

4.3.4 Improvement and Advancement in Technology Infrastructure

4.3.5 Low Entry Barriers

4.3.6 Strong Culture of Excellence



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Competitive Landscape: Large Transactions in Recent Years

5.1.2 Global Trust and Corporate Services Industry Structure

5.1.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market Players by Market Share

5.1.4 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Quantitative Comparison

5.1.5 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Strategic Comparison



6. Company Profiles



Intertrust

JTC Group

SGG Group

TMF Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwfhh0

