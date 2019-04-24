Global Tympanostomy Products Market to Reach $93.4 Million by 2026 - Aided by the Affordable Reimbursement Scenario in Developed Nations for Tympanostomy Products

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tympanostomy Products Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tympanostomy products market is set to reach from US$ 79.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 93.4 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Tympanostomy products aid in draining infectious ear fluids and equalizing pressure. It has a high prevalence rate worldwide. The limiting factor associated with this market is the availability of a product pipeline of promising topical antibiotics possessing excellent efficacy and safety profile. Eustachian tube balloon dilation devices may pose a threat to tympanostomy products market growth.

Tube inserters are dominating the products segment for tympanostomy products market. Lack of general anesthesia during insertion and removal procedures and availability of novel inserters has resulted in its popularity among ENT surgeons worldwide. Tympanostomy tubes will register impressive growth in the near future on account of availability of latest antimicrobial coated and bioresorbable tubes for treating middle ear infections.

Fluoroplastic material is reigning the tympanostomy products market. Inherent features such as excellent biocompatibility, smoothness and beveled shape resisting occlusion drive the market growth for fluoroplastic materials. Silicone material is in huge demands on account of its physic-chemical properties such as elasticity, compliant nature and soft nature can be easily manipulated. Lubricity helps in insertion and removal of tympanostomy products with safety and ease.

Recurrent otitis media with effusion is holding the largest application market for tympanostomy products. It has a high prevalence rate in children often resulting due to antibiotic resistance to an initial middle ear infection and increasing demand for tympanostomy procedure for treating recurrent otitis media with effusion. Chronic otitis media is widely occurring in the adult population due to infection of the tympanic membrane caused due to infection of the upper respiratory tract. Reddening of tympanic membrane and inflammation of the eustachian tube often results in chronic otitis media.

North America is leading the regional segment for tympanostomy products market with a 35% share. The primary factors responsible for its market growth are rising prevalence of otitis media and domicile of key players such as Medtronic, Plc., Atos Medical, and Olympus Corporation.

Europe is the second largest regional market for tympanostomy products and currently holds a 25% market share. Affordable reimbursement scenario for tympanostomy products and supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA). The Asia Pacific is accountable for 15% market share and will be registering the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from a middle ear infection and significant growth in medical tourism.

Major medical device manufacturers producing Tympanostomy products are Atos Medical, Adept Medical, EON Meditech, Koken Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Plc., OtoMedics Advanced Medical Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Preceptis Medical, Summit Medical Group, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Key Market Movements

The rising prevalence of otitis media in children throughout the globe

Availability of latest design, biocompatible, smooth and highly lubricant fluoroplastic and silicon material tympanostomy devices

Affordable reimbursement scenario in developed nations for tympanostomy products

