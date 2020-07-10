Global Ultra Large Excavator Market Outlook, 2024

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra Large Excavator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultra large excavator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 28% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the ultra large excavator market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, agriculture, mining, road & port construction, and oil & gas construction sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing requirements for large-scale project management, stringent emission regulations for construction machinery, growth in infrastructure development, and rise in urbanization.



The study includes the ultra large excavator market size and forecast for the global ultra large excavator market through 2024, segmented by mechanism, application and region. Some of the ultra large excavator companies profiled in this report include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Liebherr, Hitachi, John Deere, Kobelco, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global ultra large excavator market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by mechanism, application, and region.

Regional analysis: Global ultra large excavator market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for ultra large excavator in the global ultra large excavator market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, ultra large excavator in the global ultra large excavator market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global ultra large excavator market by mechanism (electric, hydraulic, and hybrid), application (construction, agriculture, mining, road & port construction, and oil & gas construction), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the ultra large excavator market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the ultra large excavator market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this ultra large excavator market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the ultra large excavator market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the ultra large excavator market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this ultra large excavator market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this ultra large excavator area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in this, ultra large excavator market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Ultra Large Excavator Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Ultra Large Excavator Market by Mechanism

3.3.1: Electric

3.3.2: Hydraulic

3.3.3: Hybrid

3.4: Global Ultra Large Excavator Market by Application

3.4.1: Construction

3.4.2: Agriculture

3.4.3: Mining

3.4.4: Road and Port Construction

3.4.5: Oil and Gas Construction



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Ultra Large Excavator Market by Region

4.2: North American Ultra Large Excavator Market

4.2.1: Market by Mechanism: Electric, Hydraulic, and Hybrid

4.2.2: Market by Application: Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Road & Port Construction, and Oil & Gas Construction

4.2.3: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Ultra Large Excavator Market

4.4: APAC Ultra Large Excavator Market

4.5: RoW Ultra Large Excavator Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Ultra Large Excavator Market by Mechanism

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Ultra Large Excavator Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Ultra Large Excavator Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Ultra Large Excavator Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Ultra Large Excavator Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Ultra Large Excavator Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Caterpillar

7.2: Komatsu

7.3: Liebherr

7.4: Hitachi

7.5: John Deere

7.6: Kobelco



