Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Markets, 2017-2019 & 2026: Expanding Use of UAVs in Military Operations and Low Cost of Acquisition, Maintenance, and Operation

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultralight and Light Aircraft - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft market accounted for $6.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Expanding Use of UAVs in Military Operations and Low Cost of Acquisition, Maintenance, and Operation are impacting the market growth. However, irregular rising and falling in the Pattern of Aircraft Deliveries are restricting market growth.



By End User, Civil & Commercial accounted for the significant market share in the global market due to increment sought after for urban air mobility and increment in the assets raised by innovation engineers for common and business applications.



By geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share in the global market due to supported by new infrastructure devolvement for urban air mobility, thereby providing various opportunities for ultralight and light aircraft manufacturers in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Composites

5.3 Aluminum



6 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Flight Operation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing)

6.3 CTOL (Conventional Take-Off and Landing)



7 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Propulsion

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conventional Fuel

7.3 Electric/Hybrid



8 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Light Aircraft

8.3 Ultralight Aircraft



9 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Unmanned

9.3 Manned



10 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Military

10.2.1 Training

10.2.2 Military Cargo

10.2.3 Search & Rescue

10.2.4 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

10.2.5 Other Military

10.3 Civil & Commercial

10.3.1 Medical

10.3.2 Survey & Research

10.3.3 Agriculture

10.3.4 Training

10.3.5 Commercial Cargo

10.3.6 Personal & Passenger



11 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Vulcan Air

13.2 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.R.L.

13.3 Piper Aircraft

13.4 American Legend Aircraft Co.

13.5 Cirrus Aircraft

13.6 Pilatus Aircraft

13.7 Evektor-Aerotechnik

13.8 Autogyro GmbH

13.9 Pipistrel D.O.O Ajdovina

13.10 Aeropro

13.11 P&M Aviation

13.12 Textron Inc.

13.13 Quicksilver Aircraft

13.14 Flight Design General Aviation GmbH



