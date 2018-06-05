Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market 2018-2023: Focus on Automotive, Military and Defense, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage & Material Handling

The global ultrasonic sensors market is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecasted period to reach a total market size of US$1.465 billion by 2023, increasing from US$0.809 billion in 2017.

The ultrasonic sensors are used for object detection, distance measurement, anti-collision detection, liquid level measurement and pallet detection. These sensors meet diverse applications requirements such as material handling, processing and hygiene detection in food and beverages, guiding mobile equipment in industrial scenarios, and assisted parking in automobiles.

Growing awareness towards the safety and hygiene of food and strict regulations are the key driving factors driving the growth of this market. The rising adoption of automation in automotive and various others sectors will give a big boost to ultrasonic sensors market in the upcoming years. Further advancement in the accuracy of ultrasonic sensors will drive the market globally.



Segmentation:



Global ultrasonic sensors market is segmented on by type, application, industry vertical, and by geography.



By Type:

Proximity Detection

Ranging Measurement

By Application:

Distance Measurement

Anti-Collision Detection

Liquid Level Measurement

Object Detection

Others

By Industry Verticals

Automotive

Military and Defense

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Material Handling

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Ultrasoic Sensors Market Forcast By Type



6. Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market By Application



7. Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast By Industry Vertical



8. Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast By Geography



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



Siemens AG

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Baumer Ltd

Schneider Electric

MaxBotix Inc.

OMRON Corporation

