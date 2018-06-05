Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market 2018-2023: Focus on Automotive, Military and Defense, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage & Material Handling

DUBLIN, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Ultrasonic Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ultrasonic sensors market is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecasted period to reach a total market size of US$1.465 billion by 2023, increasing from US$0.809 billion in 2017.
The ultrasonic sensors are used for object detection, distance measurement, anti-collision detection, liquid level measurement and pallet detection. These sensors meet diverse applications requirements such as material handling, processing and hygiene detection in food and beverages, guiding mobile equipment in industrial scenarios, and assisted parking in automobiles.
Growing awareness towards the safety and hygiene of food and strict regulations are the key driving factors driving the growth of this market. The rising adoption of automation in automotive and various others sectors will give a big boost to ultrasonic sensors market in the upcoming years. Further advancement in the accuracy of ultrasonic sensors will drive the market globally.
Segmentation:
Global ultrasonic sensors market is segmented on by type, application, industry vertical, and by geography.
By Type:
- Proximity Detection
- Ranging Measurement
By Application:
- Distance Measurement
- Anti-Collision Detection
- Liquid Level Measurement
- Object Detection
- Others
By Industry Verticals
- Automotive
- Military and Defense
- Oil and Gas
- Food and Beverage
- Material Handling
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Ultrasoic Sensors Market Forcast By Type
6. Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market By Application
7. Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast By Industry Vertical
8. Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Forecast By Geography
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- Siemens AG
- Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Baumer Ltd
- Schneider Electric
- MaxBotix Inc.
- OMRON Corporation
