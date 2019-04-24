Global Ultrasound Market for Established and Emerging Clinical Applications, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Evaluating Growth Patterns and Opportunities across Ultrasound Imaging

This research service presents an analysis of the global ultrasound market.It provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, market attractiveness, in cart-based, portable and ultra-portable ultrasound market.



Analysis by established (ob-gyn, general diagnostic imaging and cardiovascular) and emerging (musculoskeletal, anesthesiology and endocrinology, emergency and critical care, primary care, urology) applications are provided.



Research Scope

Market trends (Utilization of established and emerging clinical applications, growth indicators, critical unmet needs and potential game changing strategy, predictions, defining growth opportunities for ultrasound, technology trends driving ultrasound growth, future prospects, product profile, competitive structure; market metrics; market share; revenue; strategy)



Regional Trends:



• North America (US and Canada)

• Europe: Western Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Benelux, Scandinavia);

Eastern Europe (Poland, Turkey, Hungary, Romania)

• Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia)

• LATAM (Brazil, Argentina)



Market measurements are analyzed for the year 2018 and forecast until 2023; unit shipment, revenue forecast, and YoY growth rate (by country and segment), pricing range, and growth trend by equipment type are analyzed.



Research Highlights

Ultrasound machines are becoming lighter, more portable, and compact due to advances in a number of areas of technology (e.g., scan mode, image retrieval, operation system, and so on.), and especially by the incorporation of laptop computer technology. Conventional breast ultrasound technologies are criticized as being too operator-dependent and user-biased. Hence, advancements in ultrasound technology have led to the drive toward automation in ultrasound procedures. As the system is software-controlled, it minimizes human intervention, thereby, reducing false readings, human errors, or biases. These factors determine the growth of the ultrasound market.



The growth of the ultrasound market is driven by the emerging clinical segment, as the established clinical segment has reached a saturation stage in most developed countries. With the introduction of portable and game changing ultra-portable ultrasound, the market is witnessing tremendous unit shipments every year.



Growth of cart-based systems is primarily driven by India, China and eastern European countries, while developed regions use portable and ultra-portable ultrasound scanners. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of radiation exposure from other imaging modalities and delivery of ultrasound services at the site of patients who are immobile, increasing utility in emergency care settings are driving the uptake of ultrasound systems



Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for vendor's (GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Alpinion Medical Systems,Konica Minolta, Clarius, Butterfly Network, Healcerion, BK Ultrasound, Telemed, Canon, Samsung Medison, Mindray,Fukuda Denshi,Sonoscape, Sonoscanner, Hitachi-Aloka, United Imaging).



Author:

Poornima Srinivasan



