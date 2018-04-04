Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market, 2017-2023: Increasing Defense Budgets Of Emerging Economies Bodes Well for the Market

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.51 % during the forecast period 2016-2023

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market.

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market due to increased application in military, home-security and commercial areas. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growing trend of globalization & automation and instability due to internal political tensions.

Furthermore, the ongoing tensions among the countries over the Doklam and South China Sea along with the growing concerns of security and terrorism are projected to boost the demand of drones(UAVs) especially in military applications in this region.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is also led by the presence of major players such as Northrop Grumman (U.S), Textron Inc (U.S), IAI Ltd (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), The Boeing Company (U.S), AeroVironment Inc (U.S), Parrot S.A (France), SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd (China) and others. Product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. are some crucial strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive advantage.

For Instance: On September 2017, Northrop Grumman has acquired Orbital ATK for approx. $ 9.2 billion which helps the company to expand its global presence so as to capture the market share. This acquisition would help the company to expand capabilities and greater competition in critical global security domains.

Scope of the Report



The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is segmented on the basis of application, class, subsystem and material-type.

Based on application segment the market is classified into military, civil & commercial and homeland security of which military segment is anticipated to dominate the market since UAVs have the potential to reduce collateral damage while identifying, hovering and striking targets which ends up making it as invaluable asset for the military.



On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into tactical UAV, small UAV, strategic UAV and special purpose UAV of which small UAV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its dynamic capabilities of small UAVs in commercial applications and to execute a lethal force on the battlefield.



The class segment of the unmanned aerial vehicles includes small UAV, tactical UAV, strategic UAV and special Purpose UAV.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.7.1. Investment Vs. Adoption Model

2.7.2. 360-Degree Industry Analysis

2.7.3. Porters 5 Force Model

2.7.4. See-Saw Analysis

2.7.5. Consumer Analysis And Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.8.1. Key Strategies & Analysis

2.8.2. Market Share Analysis & Top Company Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions

2.9.1. Investment Opportunities By Regions

2.9.2. Opportunities In Emerging Applications

2.9.3. Investment Opportunity In Fastest Growing Segment



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Demand For UAVs In Commercial Applications

3.1.2. Need For Advanced Patrolling Of Marine Borders

3.1.3. Increasing Use Of UAVs For Aerial Remote Sensing

3.1.4. Enhanced Capabilities Of UAVs To Fight Terrorism

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Lack Of Skilled And Trained Personnel

3.2.2. Regulatory Policies & Procedural Issues

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Defense Budgets Of Emerging Economies

3.3.2. Technological Developments In The Field Of Drone Payloads

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Air Traffic Management

3.4.2. Issues With Political Acceptability



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market By Application

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Military Market

4.1.5.2. Global Civil & Commercial Market

4.1.5.3. Global Homeland Security Market

4.2. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market By Class

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Small UAV Market

4.2.5.2. Global Tactical UAV Market

4.2.5.3. Global Strategic UAV Market

4.2.5.4. Global Special Purpose UAV Market

4.3. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market By Subsystem

4.3.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.3.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.3.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.3.5. Market Segmentation

4.3.5.1. Global Gcs Market

4.3.5.2. Global Data Link Market

4.3.5.3. Global Software Market

4.4. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market By Material Type

4.4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.4.5. Market Segmentation

4.4.5.1. Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Market

4.4.5.2. Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Market

4.4.5.3. Global Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Market

4.4.5.4. Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

5.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

5.1.3. List Of Product Launches

5.1.4. List Of Partnerships



6. Geographic Analysis



7. Company Profiles



3D Robotics Inc (U.S)

Aeronautics Ltd ( Israel )

) Aerovironment Inc (U.S)

BAE Systems ( United Kingdom )

) Elbit Systems Ltd ( Israel )

) General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (Ga-Asi) (U.S)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd ( Israel )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S)

Parrot Sa ( France )

) Saab Ab ( Sweden )

) Sz Dji Technology Co Ltd ( China )

) Textron Inc. (U.S)

Thales Group ( France )

) The Boeing Company (U.S)

