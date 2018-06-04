Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market 2018-2025: Requirement of UTM Solutions to Integrate Autonomous Aerial Vehicles Into Commercial Airspace

The unmanned traffic management market is estimated to be USD 538.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,960.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.28% during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of drones in the logistics & transportation and other commercial applications. The increasing requirement of UTM solutions to integrate autonomous aerial vehicles in the commercial airspace is another factor influencing the growth of the unmanned traffic management market.



Based on end use, the logistics & transportation segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (below 25 kg in weight) by e-commerce and retail companies.



Based on solution, the communication infrastructure segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of Beyond Line of Sight Operations (BVLOS), which require accurate communication between UTM and drone operators.



Based on component, the service segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. The major focus of unmanned traffic management will be on service providers supplying flight and security and information to UTM as well as drone operators.



Based on type, the persistent unmanned traffic management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the logistics and transportation activities in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Switzerland.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Unmanned Traffic Management Market

4.2 North America Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End-Use

4.3 Unmanned Traffic Management Services Market, By Subtype

4.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution

4.5 Rest of the World Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Region and Component



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Drones in Logistics & Transportation and Other Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Partnerships on Investment Between Government Agencies and Private Players

5.2.1.3 Requirement of UTM Solutions to Integrate Autonomous Aerial Vehicles Into Commercial Airspace

5.2.2 Challenges

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Drone Operations By Aviation Authorities

5.2.2.2 Costly and Time-Consuming Certification Process for Bvlos Operation

5.2.2.3 Vulnerability of UTM Software Modules



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nasa UTM Development & Implementation

6.3 FAA UTM Development & Implementation

6.4 Stages of UTM Research, Development, Testing, and Implementation

6.5 Technological Trends

6.5.1 Blockchain Technology to Protect Confidential Information

6.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Drones Monitoring, Controlling, & Tracking

6.5.3 Ads-B Enhance Control & Tracking of UAS

6.5.4 Internet of Things (IoT) for Drone Tracking

6.5.5 Automated Ground Control Stations

6.5.6 Augmented Reality

6.5.7 Cloud Computing-Based Analysis

6.6 Patent Analysis



7 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End-Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture & Forestry

7.3 Logistics & Transportation

7.4 Surveillance & Monitoring

7.5 Others



8 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Communication Infrastructure

8.3 Navigation Infrastructure

8.4 Surveillance Infrastructure

8.5 Others



9 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non Persistent UTM

9.3 Persistent UTM



10 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware Equipment

10.3 Software

10.4 Services

10.4.1 Security Services

10.4.2 Flight Services

10.4.3 Information Services



11 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments

12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

12.2.3 Expansions

12.2.4 Demonstrations

12.2.5 Other Developments



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Leonardo

13.2 Frequentis

13.3 Altitude Angel

13.4 Harris

13.5 Skyward IO

13.6 Lockheed Martin

13.7 Airmap

13.8 Nova Systems

13.9 Thales Group

13.10 Unifly

13.11 Rockwell Collins

13.12 Precisionhawk

13.13 DJI

13.14 Sensefly

13.15 Viasat

13.16 Analytical Graphics

13.17 Nokia

13.18 Other Companies (UTM Startup)



