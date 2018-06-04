Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market 2018-2025: Requirement of UTM Solutions to Integrate Autonomous Aerial Vehicles Into Commercial Airspace

DUBLIN, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Unmanned Traffic Management Market by End Use (Agriculture, Logistic, Surveillance), Solution (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Type (Persistent, Non-Persistent), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The unmanned traffic management market is estimated to be USD 538.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,960.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.28% during the forecast period.
This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of drones in the logistics & transportation and other commercial applications. The increasing requirement of UTM solutions to integrate autonomous aerial vehicles in the commercial airspace is another factor influencing the growth of the unmanned traffic management market.
Based on end use, the logistics & transportation segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (below 25 kg in weight) by e-commerce and retail companies.
Based on solution, the communication infrastructure segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of Beyond Line of Sight Operations (BVLOS), which require accurate communication between UTM and drone operators.
Based on component, the service segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. The major focus of unmanned traffic management will be on service providers supplying flight and security and information to UTM as well as drone operators.
Based on type, the persistent unmanned traffic management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the logistics and transportation activities in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Switzerland.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Unmanned Traffic Management Market
4.2 North America Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End-Use
4.3 Unmanned Traffic Management Services Market, By Subtype
4.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution
4.5 Rest of the World Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Region and Component
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Drones in Logistics & Transportation and Other Commercial Applications
5.2.1.2 Increasing Partnerships on Investment Between Government Agencies and Private Players
5.2.1.3 Requirement of UTM Solutions to Integrate Autonomous Aerial Vehicles Into Commercial Airspace
5.2.2 Challenges
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Drone Operations By Aviation Authorities
5.2.2.2 Costly and Time-Consuming Certification Process for Bvlos Operation
5.2.2.3 Vulnerability of UTM Software Modules
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Nasa UTM Development & Implementation
6.3 FAA UTM Development & Implementation
6.4 Stages of UTM Research, Development, Testing, and Implementation
6.5 Technological Trends
6.5.1 Blockchain Technology to Protect Confidential Information
6.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Drones Monitoring, Controlling, & Tracking
6.5.3 Ads-B Enhance Control & Tracking of UAS
6.5.4 Internet of Things (IoT) for Drone Tracking
6.5.5 Automated Ground Control Stations
6.5.6 Augmented Reality
6.5.7 Cloud Computing-Based Analysis
6.6 Patent Analysis
7 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End-Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Agriculture & Forestry
7.3 Logistics & Transportation
7.4 Surveillance & Monitoring
7.5 Others
8 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Communication Infrastructure
8.3 Navigation Infrastructure
8.4 Surveillance Infrastructure
8.5 Others
9 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Non Persistent UTM
9.3 Persistent UTM
10 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hardware Equipment
10.3 Software
10.4 Services
10.4.1 Security Services
10.4.2 Flight Services
10.4.3 Information Services
11 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments
12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations
12.2.3 Expansions
12.2.4 Demonstrations
12.2.5 Other Developments
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Leonardo
13.2 Frequentis
13.3 Altitude Angel
13.4 Harris
13.5 Skyward IO
13.6 Lockheed Martin
13.7 Airmap
13.8 Nova Systems
13.9 Thales Group
13.10 Unifly
13.11 Rockwell Collins
13.12 Precisionhawk
13.13 DJI
13.14 Sensefly
13.15 Viasat
13.16 Analytical Graphics
13.17 Nokia
13.18 Other Companies (UTM Startup)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hts657/global_unmanned?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-unmanned-traffic-management-market-2018-2025-requirement-of-utm-solutions-to-integrate-autonomous-aerial-vehicles-into-commercial-airspace-300658122.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article