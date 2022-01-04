Global Utility Transmission Investment Report, 2021-2030: Transmission Investment Analysis, Past, and Future

Jan 04, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Utility Transmission Investment Report, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis covers capex or investment for both new build and renovation and modernisation as well as line-related and station-related investments.
The report examines capital expenditure (capex) trends over the last ten years and provides a detailed analysis of planned capex or expected investment by 2030 in the transmission sectors of 75 countries across the globe.
The report has four distinct sections.
Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report
Part 2 provides analysis of the past and future capex trends at a global level. It examines trends in utilities' past investment by type and region. It also captures the key drivers for future investment and analyse plans by type and region. It also highlights the focus areas of utility investments and discusses the impact of COVID-19 on transmission investment. The report also analyses the recent trends in transmission financing.
Part 3 provides an analysis of the historical and future capex trends for 75 countries. These countries are organised into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Each section on the six regions begin with a regional analysis on the historical and future capex and key expected investment drivers in that region.
Each regional and country profile will have the following analysis:
- Historical capex trends
- Expected investment by type
- New build
- Renovation and modernisation or rebuild
- Line-related (conductors, towers, poles, etc.)
- Station-related (substations, transformers, etc.)
- Others (IT, communications, smart grid, etc.)
- Key initiatives and programmes
Part 4 comprises the appendix. It includes a note on sources and methodology and list of acronyms.
This report is indispensable for any organisation interested in the global high voltage transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: TRANSMISSION INVESTMENT ANALYSIS, PAST, AND FUTURE
2.1 Historical capital expenditure analysis
- Recent developments and trends
- Historical investment drivers
- Analysis of historical capital expenditure by region and type
- Review of key markets for transmission investment
2.2 Future capital expenditure analysis, 2021-2030
- Key investment drivers
- Analysis of future capital investment by region and type
- Top 15 transmission investment markets by 2030
2.3 Utility perspective and focus areas
- Future investment trends
- Issues and challenges
- Key priorities and new initiatives
- Investment in new technologies
2.4 Factors and disruptive forces impacting transmission investment
- Changes in political environment, shift in policy focus
- Financial health of utilities
- Impact COVID and changing priorities
- Impact of EV and energy storage
2.5 Trends in transmission financing
- Financing requirements
- Sources of funding
- Emerging financing and business models
- Experience of private investment through stake sale
- Opportunities for private investment through IPT/PPP
- Issues and challenges
PART 3: REGIONAL AND COUNTRY-WISE INVESTMENT PLANS
3.1 North America
3.2 Latin America
3.3 Asia
3.4 Europe
3.5 Middle East
3.6 Africa
PART 4: APPENDIX
4.1 Sources and methodology
4.2 List of acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t8nki
