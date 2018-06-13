Global UV Curing Systems Market 2017-2025: Key Players Influrencing the Market are Phoseon Technology, Nordson, IST METZ, and Heraeus Noblelight America

UV Curing Systems market is expected to grow US$ 2,409.8 million by 2025 from US$ 1,163.4 million in 2017



The "Global UV Curing Systems Market Analysis to 2025" is a specialized and in-depth study of the UV curing systems industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global UV curing systems market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user, and geography. The global UV curing systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

UV curing is a process in which ultraviolet light is used for initiating a photochemical reaction generating a cross-linked network of polymers. UV curing systems are used in a wide variety of applications such as bonding, assembling, coating, and printing. Earlier versions of the UV curing systems used mercury lamps as the light source. But due to high emission of volatile organic compounds while curing paints and coatings, the market for UV LED based curing systems is increasing over the lamp based curing systems.



Increasing demand for the UV LED based curing systems over the conventional curing systems as well as stringent regulations against the use of the lamp based curing systems are driving the growth in the market. However high capital investment associated with the UV curing systems can act as restraining factors in the market. Rising trend of adoption of UV curing method in the coating sub-segment will bring new opportunities in the market in the coming years.



Also, key UV curing systems market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.



Some of the key players influencing the market are Phoseon Technology, Nordson Corporation, IST METZ GmbH, and Heraeus Noblelight America LLC among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Reports Guidance



2 Key Takeaways

2.1 Asia Pacific Is The Largest And Fastest Market In UV Curing System Market In 2017

2.2 Bonding & Assembling Is The Leading Application Segment In 2017



3 UV Curing System Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4 UV Curing Systems Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand Of UV Led Based Curing Over Conventional Curing Methods

4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations Driving The Growth Of The UV Curing Market

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Investment In UV Curing Systems

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of 3D Printing

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption In Developing Economies

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of UV Led Curing In Coating Sub-Segment

4.4.2 Increasing Trend Towards Uv-Cured Soft-Feel Coatings

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



5 UV Curing System Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 UV Curing System Market - Global Market Overview

5.2 UV Curing System Market - Global Market And Forecast To 2025



6 UV Curing System Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Application Market Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Bonding & Assembling

6.4 Coating & Finishing

6.5 Printing



7 UV Curing System Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - End-User

7.1 Overview

7.2 End-User Market Forecasts And Analysis

7.3 Automotive Market

7.4 Healthcare Market

7.5 Electronics Market

7.6 Others Market



8 Global UV Curing System - Geographical Analysis



9 Industry Landscape

9.1 Market Initiative

9.2 New Development



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product Mapping

10.2 Market Positioning



11 Global UV Curing System Market - Key Company Profiles



Phoseon Technology

Dymax Corporation

Nordson Corporation

Air Motion Systems Inc.

Heraeus Noblelight America LLC

American Ultraviolet Inc.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

IST METZ GmbH

Jenton International Ltd.

Hanovia Limited

