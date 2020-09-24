Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report
The UV disinfection equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the period 2019-2025.
The global UV disinfection equipment market is likely to grow on account of the increasing demand for safe and clean drinking water and the declining freshwater resources. The growth in industrialization activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan has led to high-level pollution in water bodies, which, in turn, is expected to influence the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Currently, the market is witnessing a trend that involves the combined use of UV disinfectants and ozone.
This trend has been adopted against a few water-borne gastrointestinal disorders. Microbes belonging to Cryptosporidium species are chlorine-resistant; however, they can be efficiently filtered as well as disinfected through UV disinfection. This will fuel the growth of advanced disinfection techniques and equipment, such as ultraviolet disinfection.
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for high-quality surface disinfectants across the globe in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers is growing. Also, the market is driven by the growing number of laboratories and rising awareness among people about personal hygiene. Therefore, the installation of UV disinfection equipment has also increased.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the UV disinfection equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market shares?
3. How is the growth of the hospitality segment influencing the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the UV disinfection equipment market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the UV disinfection equipment market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 UV Technology
8 Impact of Covid 19
8.1 Covid-19 Impact
8.1 Covid-19 Impact on Global Trade
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increasing Demand For Clean And Safe Water
9.2 Rising Demand For UV Air Purification
9.3 Increasing Investment To Develop UV Disinfection Technology
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Long-Life Power Consumption Of UV Disinfection Equipment
10.2 Increase In Awareness Toward Technologically Advanced Disinfection Solution
10.3 Increasing Demand For UV Disinfection Equipment Due To Threats Of Infectious Diseases
11 Market Restraints
11.1 High Cost Of UV Lights Compared To Conventional Lights
11.2 Misconceptions Regarding UV Disinfection System
11.3 Negative Effect Of UV Lights
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Overview
13.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment
13.4 Process Water Treatment
13.5 Air Treatment
13.6 Surface Disinfection
14 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Power Rating
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Overview
14.3 High Power
14.4 Medium Power
14.5 Low Power
15 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Overview
15.3 Industrial
15.4 Hospitality
15.5 Healthcare
15.6 Commercial Space
15.7 Residential
15.8 Others
16 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Size & Forecast
17.3 Application
17.4 End-User
17.5 Power Rating
17.6 Key Countries
17.7 US
17.8 Canada
18 Europe
19 APAC
20 Latin America
21 Middle East & Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
23.2 Danaher Corporation
23.3 Evoqua Water Technologies
23.4 Halma
23.5 Xylem
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Advanced UV
24.2 Alfaa UV
24.3 American Ultraviolet
24.4 Atlantium Technologies
24.5 ATG Evoqua Technology
24.6 Australian Ultraviolet
24.7 Aquatic Solutions
24.8 Aquafine Corporation
24.9 Aquanetto Group
24.10 Genesis Water Technologies, Inc.
24.11 Hitech Ultraviolet
24.12 Jenfitch
24.13 Klaran
24.14 DR. HOENLE
24.15 LIT Company
24.16 Lumalier Corporation
24.17 Neotech Aqua Solutions
24.18 Pure Aqua
24.19 Puralytics
24.20 RAYVIO
24.21 SITA
24.22 Snow Pure
24.23 Typhon Treatment System Ltd.
24.24 Ozonia
24.25 UVO3 LTD
24.26 ULTRAAQUA
24.27 UV Pure Technologies
24.28 Water Health International
