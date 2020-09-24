Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UV disinfection equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the period 2019-2025.



The global UV disinfection equipment market is likely to grow on account of the increasing demand for safe and clean drinking water and the declining freshwater resources. The growth in industrialization activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan has led to high-level pollution in water bodies, which, in turn, is expected to influence the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Currently, the market is witnessing a trend that involves the combined use of UV disinfectants and ozone.



This trend has been adopted against a few water-borne gastrointestinal disorders. Microbes belonging to Cryptosporidium species are chlorine-resistant; however, they can be efficiently filtered as well as disinfected through UV disinfection. This will fuel the growth of advanced disinfection techniques and equipment, such as ultraviolet disinfection.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for high-quality surface disinfectants across the globe in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers is growing. Also, the market is driven by the growing number of laboratories and rising awareness among people about personal hygiene. Therefore, the installation of UV disinfection equipment has also increased.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the UV disinfection equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market shares?

3. How is the growth of the hospitality segment influencing the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the UV disinfection equipment market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the UV disinfection equipment market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 UV Technology



8 Impact of Covid 19

8.1 Covid-19 Impact

8.1 Covid-19 Impact on Global Trade



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increasing Demand For Clean And Safe Water

9.2 Rising Demand For UV Air Purification

9.3 Increasing Investment To Develop UV Disinfection Technology



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Long-Life Power Consumption Of UV Disinfection Equipment

10.2 Increase In Awareness Toward Technologically Advanced Disinfection Solution

10.3 Increasing Demand For UV Disinfection Equipment Due To Threats Of Infectious Diseases



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Cost Of UV Lights Compared To Conventional Lights

11.2 Misconceptions Regarding UV Disinfection System

11.3 Negative Effect Of UV Lights



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Overview

13.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

13.4 Process Water Treatment

13.5 Air Treatment

13.6 Surface Disinfection



14 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Power Rating

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview

14.3 High Power

14.4 Medium Power

14.5 Low Power



15 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview

15.3 Industrial

15.4 Hospitality

15.5 Healthcare

15.6 Commercial Space

15.7 Residential

15.8 Others



16 UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Size & Forecast

17.3 Application

17.4 End-User

17.5 Power Rating

17.6 Key Countries

17.7 US

17.8 Canada



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

23.2 Danaher Corporation

23.3 Evoqua Water Technologies

23.4 Halma

23.5 Xylem



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Advanced UV

24.2 Alfaa UV

24.3 American Ultraviolet

24.4 Atlantium Technologies

24.5 ATG Evoqua Technology

24.6 Australian Ultraviolet

24.7 Aquatic Solutions

24.8 Aquafine Corporation

24.9 Aquanetto Group

24.10 Genesis Water Technologies, Inc.

24.11 Hitech Ultraviolet

24.12 Jenfitch

24.13 Klaran

24.14 DR. HOENLE

24.15 LIT Company

24.16 Lumalier Corporation

24.17 Neotech Aqua Solutions

24.18 Pure Aqua

24.19 Puralytics

24.20 RAYVIO

24.21 SITA

24.22 Snow Pure

24.23 Typhon Treatment System Ltd.

24.24 Ozonia

24.25 UVO3 LTD

24.26 ULTRAAQUA

24.27 UV Pure Technologies

24.28 Water Health International



