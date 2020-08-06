Global Vaccines Industry Landscape 2020-2027: Increase in Incidence of Both Viral and Bacterial Infectious Diseases

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaccine Market Size, by Technology, Disease, Route, Patient, By Region, Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vaccine market lasts to show development, although the anti-vaccine movement. In the U.S., this drive has created an atmosphere of suspicion around vaccines, despite growing indications of vaccines' safety and efficacy. The World Health Organization has named vaccine hesitancy as one of the top ten threats fronting public health this year.



The high occurrence rate of infectious diseases and other chronic conditions in the country. Growing aging population base, along with many initiatives taken by the government of India to expand the provision of vaccines in the nation, will positively influence business development. Companies operating in the vaccines market are concentrating on gripping untapped market potential in the country, thereby pushing the market development.



Moreover, the growth of new and improved immunizations for several diseases is a major factor predictable to push growth. The occurrence of several pipeline drugs is expected to lead the development of the Vaccine Market.



The surge in the occurrence of infectious diseases in France, including measles, has stimulated the demand for vaccines in the country after high CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, many labors assumed by the French health bodies to make mindfulness about vaccines through social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, have motivated the acceptance of vaccines in France.



North America accounted for a significant portion of the vaccine market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global vaccines market is credited to the high occurrence of infectious diseases and growing savings by government and non-government organizations for vaccine development. On the other hand, the market in Asia is predicted to list the highest growth during the prediction period. Factors such as the growing healthcare spending and growing disposable income, government initiatives, and the occurrence of a large patient people are motivating the growth of the vaccine market in Asia.



The Asia-Pacific region is predictable to bystander the firmest development over the prediction period, credited by the rising target people base with high-unmet clinical needs. In addition, the growing disposable income level and the increasing mindfulness regarding the merits of vaccination in emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region are further predictable to foster market development.



Growth Drivers



Increase in incidence of both viral and bacterial infectious diseases



An escalation in communicable diseases universal, including Ebola, influenza, swine flu, hepatitis, tuberculosis, diphtheria, and meningococcal and pneumococcal diseases, is one of the chief drivers of market growth. Vaccinations are essentially administered to people of different age groups, which strengthens their resistant system during a lifetime and offers protection against dissimilar types of infectious diseases - besides, emerging vaccines (Zika vaccines, dengue vaccines, cancer vaccines, and others), making of technologically advanced vaccines, advancements in vaccine delivery devices, and increase in immunization programs addition the market growth.



Strong Supply backed up by Robust R&D to drive the Vaccines Market



One of the vital and noteworthy drivers for market growth is the growing source of vaccines crosswise the sphere to meet the unmet needs and abide by the immunization policies to eradicate widespread diseases. Pharmaceutical companies, government foundations, international organizations, and hospitals are strongly absorbed in providing cost-effective and regular vaccination to people universal. A government investigation in all the countries has become active in safeguarding that suggested Vaccines at a minimum cost or no cost vaccinate every individual.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Vaccine Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. DROC Analysis

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Restraint

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Technological Landscape/Recent Development

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Vaccine Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2016-2026

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology

5.2.1.1. Live

5.2.1.2. Toxoid

5.2.1.3. Recombinant

5.2.2. By Disease

5.2.2.1. Pneumococcal

5.2.2.2. Influenza

5.2.2.3. DTP

5.2.2.4. Rotavirus

5.2.2.5. TT

5.2.2.6. Polio

5.2.2.7. MMR

5.2.2.8. Varicella

5.2.2.9. Dengue

5.2.2.10. TB

5.2.2.11. Shingles

5.2.2.12. Rabies

5.2.3. By Route

5.2.3.1. IM

5.2.3.2. SC

5.2.3.3. ID

5.2.3.4. Oral

5.2.4. By Patient

5.2.4.1. Pediatric

5.2.4.2. Adult

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.5.1. North America

5.2.5.2. Europe

5.2.5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.2.5.4. Latin America

5.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa



6. North America Vaccine Market



7. Europe Vaccine market



8. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Market



9. Latin America Vaccine Market



10. Middle East & Africa Vaccine Market



11. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Strategic Outlook)

11.1. Glaxosmithkline PLC

11.2. Pfizer, Inc.

11.3. Merck & Co. Inc.

11.4. Sanofi Pasteur SA

11.5. CSL Limited

11.6. Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

11.7. Johnson & Johnson

11.8. Astrazeneca

11.9. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

11.10. Bavarian Nordic

11.11. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

11.12. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

11.13. Panacea Biotec, Ltd.

11.14. Biological E

11.15. Bharat Biotech

11.16. Other Prominent Players



