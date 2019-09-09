Global Vaccines Market to 2024: Growth Opportunities in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DNA Vaccines, Emerging Markets, Needle-free Vaccine Delivery, Cold-chain Solutions
The report provides an overview of the global vaccine market estimating the market size broken down by different segments. Vaccines, though a sub-set of biologics, have a completely different dynamic. Not only are they largely designed for a healthy cohort but are also exponentially influenced by government actions and policies. While old generation vaccines continue to experience growth, the increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is fueling the growth of the vaccine market.
The vaccines market is categorized on the basis of the production system, antigens, procurement system, and end users. The study also dives deeper into different technological, geographical, and therapeutic opportunities with an objective assessment of the disclosed pipeline. While the vaccines market has been characterized by highly commoditized and mature product groups, it is reinventing itself and following the pharma path of innovation.
Research Highlights
The study covers innovation across the vaccine development spectrum, including manufacturing processes (e.g., cell-based and recombinant vaccines), new delivery systems (e.g., needle-free), as well as novel candidates and improvements to existing vaccines (e.g., use of improved platforms or adjuvants). The study also covers mRNA technology and its significant potential for rapid and versatile manufacturing, reduced industrialization costs for multiple vaccines, and the improved breadth of immune response for infectious disease vaccines.
Additionally, the study captures the competitive landscape and the different strategies employed by companies to stay ahead of the curve. It also identifies the game-changing companies that are leading innovation from the front. Acknowledging that the market continues to remain oligopolistic, with 4 companies leading the pack, the study identifies opportunities for mid and small segment companies to tap this market.
Vaccines have a high entry barrier for generic players and there is a potential to generate blockbuster sales (as established by Pfizer's Prevnar and GSK's Gardasil), which make the market lucrative for new players.
The study lays down strategic imperatives for companies to recalibrate their business models and be future ready. In conjunction with the core manufacturers, the research service also provides in-depth analysis of other ecosystem stakeholders such as logistic service providers, contract manufacturers, investors, and advocacy groups. Information is also given on some of the leading M&A activities impacting the market as well as unconventional collaboration agreements laying the foundation for propelling innovations toward licensure and delivery.
Furthermore, present and future market trends like increasing price transparency and vaccines affordability, which would shape the market, have been discussed.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the biggest opportunities for small and mid-sized companies in the global vaccines market?
- How are the various regions around the globe positioned to monetize the market opportunities? What are the key regional barriers to entry?
- What is the total market size and projected growth of the global vaccines market? Which are the largest growth segments to be pursued?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Study
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Key Findings
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Big Market Themes
- Strategic Imperatives for Vaccine Ecosystem Stakeholders
2. Market Overview
- Scope
- Vaccine Type by Production Systems
- Market Drivers and Restraints
3. Market Dynamics
- Dichotomy of Public and Private Markets
- Current State of Coverage
- Tapering Blockbuster Products
- Examples of Strategies at Work
- Unmet Need in Vaccine-preventable Diseases
- Anticipated Key Product Launches
- Pipeline Analysis
- Global Initiatives for Advancement in Vaccines
4. Revenue Forecast
- Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Market Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by End User
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Geography
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Production System
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Antigen Type
5. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape and Benchmarking
- Vendor Landscape
- Key Companies to Watch
- Collaboration Assessment
6. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Top Areas of Innovations in Vaccines
- Uberization of Vaccines
7. Growth Opportunities
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- Business Opportunity by Therapeutic Area
- RSV Pipeline Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 2 - DNA Vaccines
- DNA Vaccine Pipeline Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Emerging Markets
- Need for Customized Solutions
- APAC Vaccine Pipeline Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Needle-free Vaccine Delivery
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Cold-chain Solutions
- Magnitude of the Supply-chain Challenge
- Growth Opportunity Matrix
- Products Going Off-patent Between 2019 and 2024
8. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- CSL
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Serum Institute
