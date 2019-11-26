Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Report 2019 by Material Type & Application - Volume Consumption of Fiberglass VIPs Projected to Record a Robust CAGR of 20% During 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) are considered to be among the most promising high-performance thermal insulation solutions on the market today.

The performance and design flexibility offered by VIPs has enabled them to be used in an array of constructive applications. These comprise increased volume in commercial and domestic refrigerators, increased shipping times for temperature-controlled transportation systems and reduced package size and weight for insulated shipping containers. Also, the growing demand of fulfilling energy standards has led to wider utilization of VIPs in the building and construction industry.



Fiberglass (or glass wool) is the predominant core material used in the VIPs worldwide, thanks to the adoption of fiberglass VIPs in Asia-Pacific's refrigerator industry, estimated to account for 71.5% in terms of volume in million square meters in 2019. Further, volume consumption of fiberglass VIPs is projected to record a robust CAGR of 20% during 2019-2026 period in reaching 108 million square meters by 2026.



Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) analyzes the market with respect to material types (core and barrier) and applications

Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) market size is estimated/projected in this report by material and applications across all major countries

VIP Consumption in Refrigerators and Freezers Being Propelled by Stringent Energy Efficiency Standards

VIPs to See Significant Growth Potential from Thermal Packaging Systems for Healthcare and Logistics

Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels in Building Applications Being Hampered by High Costs

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 48

The industry guide includes the contact details for 71 companies

Product Outline



The market for material of Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) studied in this report comprises the following:

Core Material

Fumed Silica



Fiberglass



Others

Envelope Material

Aluminum Foils



Metalized Laminates

The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs):

Refrigerators & Freezers

Cold Chain Logistics

Building & Construction

Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates



The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of both market volume in million sq. mts and value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.



Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States and Mexico )

( and ) Europe ( Austria , France , Germany , Italy , Switzerland , the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , the and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , and Rest of ) Rest of World ( Brazil , Russia , Turkey and Other RoW Countries)

Key Topics Covered



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)

1.1.1.1 History of Vacuum Insulated Panels

1.1.1.2 VIPs Against Other Insulation Materials

1.1.1.3 Components and Materials Used in Vacuum Insulation Panels

1.1.1.3.1 Core Materials

1.1.1.3.1.1 Fumed Silica

1.1.1.3.1.2 Fiberglass

1.1.1.3.1.3 Foams

1.1.1.3.1.4 Aerogels

1.1.1.3.1.5 Other Core Materials

1.1.1.3.1.5.1 Fiber-Powder Composites

1.1.1.3.1.5.2 Expanded Perlite

1.1.1.3.1.5.3 Honeycomb Glass Fiber Mat

1.1.1.3.2 Envelopes

1.1.1.3.2.1 Structure of VIP Envelope

1.1.1.3.2.1.1 Protective Layer

1.1.1.3.2.1.2 Barrier Layer

1.1.1.3.2.1.3 Sealing Layer

1.1.1.3.3 Getters and Desiccants

1.1.1.3.4 Opacifiers

1.1.1.3.5 Sensors

1.1.1.4 Manufacturing Process of VIPs

1.1.1.4.1 Preparation of Core Material

1.1.1.4.2 Preparation of Envelope

1.1.1.4.3 Insertion of the Core and Vacuum Sealing

1.1.1.5 Working Mechanism of VIPs

1.1.2 Applications of VIPs

1.1.2.1 Appliances

1.1.2.2 Building & Construction

1.1.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics

1.1.2.4 Transport Refrigeration

1.1.2.5 Other Applications

1.1.3 Vacuum Insulation Panels Standards

1.1.3.1 International Level

1.1.3.2 Europe

1.1.3.3 China

1.1.3.4 ASTM International



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 VIP Consumption in Refrigerators and Freezers Being Propelled by Stringent Energy Efficiency Standards

2.2 VIPs to See Significant Growth Potential from Thermal Packaging Systems for Healthcare and Logistics

2.3 Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels in Building Applications Being Hampered by High Costs



3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels Producers

AeroSafe Global (formerly American Aerogel) ( United States )

) Anhui Zhongke Brilliant Energy-saving Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) ChuzhouYinxing Electric Co., Ltd. ( China )

) CSafe Global ( United States )

) Fujian SuperTech Advanced Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ( Japan )

) Isoleika S. Coop. ( Spain )

) Jiangsu Sanyou Dior Energy-Saving New Materials Co., Ltd. ( China )

) KevothermalLLC (formerly NanoPore Insulation LLC) ( United States )

) Kingspan Insulation Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Knauf Insulation, d.o.o. ( Slovenia )

) Kurabo Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) KyungDong One Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) LG Hausys, Ltd ( South Korea )

) OCI Company Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) PorexthermDmmstoffe GmbH ( Germany )

) Promat International NV ( Belgium )

) Saint-Gobain ISOVER ( France )

) Shanghai Bosun Marine Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sichuan Micron VIP New Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Siltherm Int'l Group Limited ( China )

) Thermal Visions Inc. ( United States )

) Toyo Aluminium K.K. ( Japan )

) Turvac, inovativneizolacije, d.o.o. ( Slovenia )

) Unifrax I LLC ( United States )

) Vaku-Isotherm GmbH ( Germany )

) va-Q-tec AG ( Germany )

) VARIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Winnezone Industrial Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhongheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

3.2 Raw Materials Producers

Core Materials

BASF SE ( Germany )

)

Cabot Corporation ( United States )

)

Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

)

Mayaterials, Inc. ( United States )

)

SUMTEQ GmbH ( Germany )

)

Unicorn Insulations Limited ( China )

)

Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

) Barrier Films

Amcor plc ( Switzerland )

)

Anhui Tongda Packaging Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

)

Avery Dennison Hanita ( Israel )

( )

Camvac Limited ( United Kingdom )

)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

)

Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH ( Germany )

)

Rexor ( France )

) Getters

SAES Getters S.p.A. ( Italy )

)

SE-JONG Materials lnc. ( South Korea )

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

va-Q-tec Reinforces Standing in Chinese Market

va-Q-tec Posts Increase in Sales of Insulation Products in 2018

Recticel's Overall Revenues Get a Boost from Insulation Business

va-Q-tec Fortifies its Position in the Industrial Insulation Market

Recticel Deck-VQ Insulation Receives Nomination for Industry Award

va-Q-tec's Southeast Asian Operation Expanded

Kevothermal Expands Albuquerque Operations

corePAN Introduced by Vaku-Isotherm

va-Q-tec New Latin American Headquarters and Operating Facility Opened in Uruguay

Kingspan Develops New Roofing System for Insulation

Vaku-Isotherm's FlexVIP Introduced

va-q-tec Expands Production Capacities

va-Q-tec Granted European Patent for Passive Thermal Containers

Sika Sarnafil and R-50 Systems in a Partnership

va-Q-tec's New United States Headquarters Opens

CSafe's Container for Pharma and Life Science Shipments Approved

VIPA International's Standardization of Vacuum Insulation Panels Makes Progress

vakuVIP Heat360 Pro Unveiled by Vaku-Isotherm

Vaku-Isotherm's VakuVIPThermobox Cold Chain Logistics Box Launched

va-Q-tec Undertakes Research for New Vacuum Insulation Panel Products

va-Q-Tec Shifts Headquarters

Vacuum Insulation Panels to be Incorporated with Zeolites

Recticel Forays into the Vacuum Insulation Panel Market

va-Q-Tec's Stake in Sumteq Increased

Kingspan's TEK and OPTIM-R VIP Products Awarded BES 6001 Certification

Kingspan OPTIM-R Flooring System Installed in a Museum

European Committee for Standardization to Draft Final Standard for Vacuum Insulation Panels Technology

VIPA States its Opinion on Energy Efficiency Labeling

Kingspan OPTIM-R Installed in Housing Project

ISOVER France Launches High-Performance Vacuum Insulation Solution

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Core Material Type

5.1.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Core Material Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Fumed Silica VIPs

5.1.1.2 Fiberglass VIPs

5.1.1.3 Other Core Material-based VIPs

5.2 Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Envelope Material Type

5.2.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Envelope Material Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Aluminum Foil based VIPs

5.2.1.2 Metalized Laminates based VIPs

5.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Application

5.3.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Refrigerators & Freezers

5.3.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics

5.3.1.3 Building & Construction

5.3.1.4 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Geographic Region



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA

6.1 North American Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Geographic Region

6.2 North American Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Core Material Type

6.3 North American Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Envelope Material Type

6.4 North American Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Application

6.5 Country-wise Analysis of North American Vacuum Insulation Panels

6.5.1 The United States

6.5.2 Mexico



7. EUROPE



8. ASIA-PACIFIC



9. REST OF WORLD



Part C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World



Part D: ANNEXURE



1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92k90n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

