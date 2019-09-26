Global Variable Air Volume Box Market Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Variable Air Volume Box - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Variable Air Volume Box market accounted for $4.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.57 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as increasing need for energy conservation and an increase in requirement for variable air volume boxes are driving the market growth. However, presence of substitute technologies is restraining the market.



Variable air volume (VAV) is a type of heating, ventilating, and/or air-conditioning (HVAC) system. Unlike constant air volume (CAV) systems, which supply a constant airflow at a variable temperature, VAV systems vary the airflow at a constant temperature. The advantages of VAV systems over constant-volume systems include more precise temperature control, reduced compressor wear, lower energy consumption by system fans, less fan noise, and additional passive dehumidification.



Based on the application, commercial building is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period as it is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for VAV systems installations in workplaces, hospitals, retail, warehouse and others because of the zonal effect of temperature control by the VAV systems in such places. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising demand in industrial growth, huge customer base, and high infrastructure spending.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Variable Air Volume Box Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Residential Building

5.3 Industrial Building

5.4 Commercial Building

5.4.1 Hospitality

5.4.2 Office

5.4.3 Retail

5.4. Warehouse

5.4.5 Other Commercial Buildings



6 Global Variable Air Volume Box Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dual Duct VAV Box

6.3 Induction VAV Box

6.4 Single Duct VAV Box

6.5 Fan-Powered VAV Box

6.5.1 Series Flow Terminals

6.5.2 Parallel Flow Terminals



7 Global Variable Air Volume Box Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Advanced Air (UK) Ltd

9.2 Air Master Equipments Emirates LLC

9.3 BES-Tech Inc

9.4 Betec Cad

9.5 Beyond & Brothers Development Co Ltd

9.6 Dynacraft Air Controls

9.7 EB Air Control Inc

9.8 Halton Group

9.9 JCC Cooling

9.10 KAD Airconditioning

9.11 KBE

9.12 Metal Industries Inc.

9.13 Prolon

9.14 Waterloo Air Products PLC



