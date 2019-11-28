Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market, Forecast to 2025 - Market Shifting Toward Less Invasive Procedures for the Treatment of Varicose Veins

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Varicose Vein Treatment Market By Types (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation & Stripping), By End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physician's Office), By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report predicts that the global varicose vein treatment market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The treatment methods for varicose veins have transformed over the time due to recent alertness of cosmetic contemplations & the way they can disturb the superiority of life along with the advancements of innovative treatments & ambulatory care services. Varicose veins worry over 40 million individuals in the US, with about 50% of varicose vein patients having a family history.



Increasing prevalence of varicose veins and the growing geriatric population are among the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the treatment procedure and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the growth of the market.



The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales from Syneron, AngioDynamics, biolitec AG, Energist Group, Medtronic Plc, and Sciton Inc.



According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the large patient pool, an increase in the number of surgeries, and rising healthcare expenditure.



By Type

Endovenous Ablation

Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation & Stripping

Sclerotherapy held the largest share in the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The market is likely to shift toward the non-invasive treatment technique during the forecast period 2019-2025.



By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician's Office

The hospital's segment holds a significant share among other end-users in the market and is also the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2019-2025.



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and excellent reimbursement facilities.



Competitive Analysis



Surgical procedures for varicose veins are likely to experience significant changes in the foreseeable future; non-invasive alternatives have mainly overtaken surgery. In the recent past, the preference for non-invasive surgery has accelerated due to the possibility of infections involved with invasive surgery.

High-intensity focused ultrasound is one of the latest treatment options for varicose veins and venous reflux disease. This innovative technology has been used for non-invasive tissue ablation in other therapeutic instances, and hence, there is a strong possibility of it being effective in veins.



Key Vendors

Syneron

AngioDynamics

biolitec AG

Energist Group

Medtronic plc

Sciton Inc.

Key Competitive Facts

The market is shifting toward less invasive procedures for the treatment of varicose veins.

The varicose vein treatment cost is high and the reimbursement scenario is very inconsistent.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Varicose Veins

Increase in the Elderly Population

Restraints

High Cost of the Treatment Procedure

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Raising Patient Awareness Regarding the Treatment

Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1fsxh

