Global Vehicular Communication Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2019 Featuring Continental, Qualcomm, Bosch, NXP Semiconductors, Delphi Automotive, and Infineon

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicular Communication Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global vehicular communication market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle markets. The major drivers for this market are growing concern for better traffic management, rising demand for real-time traffic congestion control for passenger safety, and increasing use of artificial intelligence in vehicles.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include integration of predictive vehicle maintenance using real-time monitoring and development of artificial intelligence with the vehicular infotainment system.

The report forecasts that the vehicle to vehicle segment will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing roadways communication infrastructure, development of wireless technology, and growing awareness for driver's safety.

Within this market, the electric vehicle will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing electric vehicle production and higher penetration of vehicular communication systems in an electric vehicle as compared to ICE vehicles.

North America will remain the largest region due to favorable policies and regulations by the government to reduce accidents and the increasing need for a better and effective transportation system. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of vehicular communication systems in luxury cars.

Some of the vehicular communication companies profiled in this report include Continental, Qualcomm, Continental, Robot Bosch, NXP semiconductors, Delphi Automotive, and Infineon technologies are the major vehicular communication system manufacturers.

Some of the features of Vehicular Communication Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global vehicular communication market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global vehicular communication market size by product type, vehicle type, end user, and offering type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global vehicular communication market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of vehicular communication in the global vehicular communication market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of vehicular communication in the global vehicular communication market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Vehicular Communication Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Vehicular Communication Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Vehicular Communication Market by Offering

3.3.1: Hardware

3.3.2: Software

3.4: Global Vehicular Communication Market by Product Type

3.4.1: V2V

3.4.2: V2I

3.4.3: V2P

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Vehicular Communication Market by Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Passenger Cars

3.5.2: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.5.3: Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3.5.4: Electric Vehicles

3.6: Global Vehicular Communication Market by End User

3.6.1: OEM

3.6.2: Aftermarket

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: The Global Vehicular Communication Market by Region

4.2: North American Vehicular Communication Market

4.2.1: North American Vehicular Communication Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.2: North American Vehicular Communication Market by End User

4.2.3: North American Vehicular Communication Market by Product Type

4.2.4: North American Vehicular Communication Market by Offering

4.2.5: The United States Vehicular Communication Market

4.2.6: Canadian Vehicular Communication Market

4.2.7: Mexican Vehicular Communication Market

4.3: European Vehicular Communication Market

4.4: APAC Vehicular Communication Market

4.5: ROW Vehicular Communication Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Vehicular Communication Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Launches

6.3.2: Technological Advancement

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Vehicular Communication Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Qualcomm, Inc.

7.2: Savari, Inc.

7.3: Continental AG

7.4: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.5: NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.6: Delphi Automotive PLC

7.7: Infineon Technologies AG

7.8: Denso Corporation

7.9: Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd.

7.10: Arada Systems, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70e216





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

