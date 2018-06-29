Global Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology Report Forecast to 2026: Patient Flow, Prevalence and Diagnosed & Treated Patients

DUBLIN, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Venous Thromboembolism epidemiology, Venous Thromboembolism diagnosed patients, and Venous Thromboembolism treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Venous Thromboembolism, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Venous Thromboembolism market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Venous Thromboembolism prevalence, Venous Thromboembolism diagnosis rate, and Venous Thromboembolism treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Features
- Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow
- Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence
- Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients
- Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered
1. Venous Thromboembolism: Disease Definition
2. Global Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow
2A. Global Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence
2B. Global Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients
3. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in the US
3A. Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence in the US
3B. Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients in the US
4. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence in Europe
4B. Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients in Europe
5. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence in Germany
5B. Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients in Germany
6. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in France
6A. Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence in France
6B. Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients in France
7. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence in Spain
7B. Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients in Spain
8. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence in Italy
8B. Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients in Italy
9. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in UK
9A. Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence in UK
9B. Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients in UK
10. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence in Japan
10B. Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients in Japan
11. Research Methodology
