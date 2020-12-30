Global Ventilators Market Report 2020-2027: Focus on ICU Ventilator, AICU Ventilator, NICU Ventilator, Emergency and Transport Ventilators, Accessories, Masks, Filters
Dec 30, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilators Global Market - Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ventilators market is estimated to reach $2,037.0 million by 2027
The factors such as rising incidences of respiratory diseases, rapid growth in the geriatric population requiring long term ventilation, increase in the number of premature birth and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic are the factors driving the market growth, technological advancements such as hybrid respiratory solutions, wireless connectivity, high-performance turbine-based ventilators, helmet based ventilators and 3D printing are the opportunities for the growth.
Whereas the increase in product recalls, the high cost of the ventilators and complications associated with the use of ventilators in neonates are restraining the market growth. The threat to the ventilators market includes a lack of awareness about the disorder, stringent regulatory requirements for new product approvals and a shortage of skilled professionals.
The ventilator's global market is segmented based on the product, power base, mobility, interphase, end-users and geography. Based on product the market is segmented into ventilator machines and accessories, the ventilator machines segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in respiratory disorder patient population and increase in the number of premature birth and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic are the factors driving the market growth.
Ventilator machines are further segmented into ICU ventilators, emergency and transport ventilators and others. ICU ventilators accounted for the largest revenue in 2020, due to increased patient population and increased demand for the non-invasive ventilator. ICU ventilators are further segmented into AICU and NICU ventilator, among these, AICU ventilator is accounted for the largest revenue in 2020. Accessories are segmented into, ventilator masks, filters and others, among these, ventilator masks accounted for the largest revenue in 2020, due to increased efficacy and increased demand for the non-invasive device.
Based on the power base, the ventilators market is segmented into pneumatic, electric and combined power base. Among these, the electric segment commanded the largest revenue in 2020, Based on mobility, ventilators are segmented into stationary ventilator and transport/portable ventilator, among these, transport/portable ventilator commanded the largest revenue in 2020 The ventilator market based on the interphase is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. Among these, non-invasive accounted for the largest revenue in 2020. Increased prevalence of respiratory disorders and an increase in the use of non-invasive are the factors driving the market.
The ventilator market based on end-user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare and others. Among these, hospitals accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in the use of ICU ventilators, increase in hospitalization, ICU beds and increased surgeries.
Geographically, North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2020, due to increased healthcare expenditure, an increase in funding and R&D investments for the development of ventilators.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
3.3.1.1 Rising Incidences of Respiratory Diseases
3.3.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population Requiring Long Term Ventilation
3.3.1.3 Increase in the Number of Premature Birth
3.3.1.4 Advancements of Technology
3.3.1.5 The Emergence of the Covid-19 Pandemic is Increasing the Demand for Ventilators
3.3.1.6 Increase in Number of Icu Beds, Hospitalization and Surgeries
3.3.2 Restraints and Threats
3.3.2.1 Product Recalls and Quality Issues
3.3.2.2 the High Cost of Ventilators
3.3.2.3 Complications Associated With the Use of Ventilators in Neonates
3.3.2.4 Shortage of Skilled Professionals
3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Policies
3.3.2.6 Lack of Awareness of the Disease
3.4 Regulatory Affairs
3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization
3.4.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System
3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices
3.4.2 The U.S.
3.4.3 Canada
3.4.4 Europe
3.4.5 India
3.4.6 China
3.4.7 Japan
3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.6 Supply Chain Analysis
3.7 Market Share Analysis
3.7.1 Ventilator Global Market Share Analysis
3.7.2 Icu Ventilator Global Market Share Analysis
3.7.3 Emergency Ventilator Global Market Share Analysis
3.8 Clinical Trials
3.9 Approval
3.10 Ventilators-Funding Scenario
3.11 Ventilators Units Sold and Installed Base Calculation
4 Ventilators Global Market, by Product
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Instruments/ Ventilator Machines
4.1.1.1 Icu Ventilator
4.1.1.1.1 Aicu Ventilator
4.1.1.1.2 Nicu Ventilator
4.1.1.2 Emergency and Transport Ventilators
4.1.1.3 Others
4.1.2 Accessories
4.1.2.1 Ventilator Masks
4.1.2.2 Filters
4.1.2.3 Others
5 Ventilators Global Market, by Power Base
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Pneumatic Ventilators
5.3 Electric Ventilator
5.4 Combined Power Base Ventilator
6 Ventilators Global Market, by Mobility
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stationary Ventilator
6.3 Portable Ventilators
7 Ventilators Global Market, by Interphase
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Non-Invasive Ventilators
7.1.2 Invasive Ventilators
8 Ventilators Global Market, by End-Users
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.4 Home Healthcare
8.5 Others
9 Ventilators Global Market by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Approvals
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansion
10.5 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaboration
10.6 Others
11 Major Companies
11.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical)
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Financials
11.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.1.5 Business Strategy
11.1.6 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Air Liquide S.A.
11.3 Draegerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
11.4 General Electric Company (ge Healthcare)
11.5 Getinge Groups (Maquet GmbH & Co. Kg)
11.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.7 Resmed Inc.
11.8 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.
11.9 Vyaire Medical, Inc
11.10 Ventec Life Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a81uo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets