Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market 2016-2018 & 2026: Rising Preference for Kyphoplasty Surgical Procedure as Compared to Vertebroplasty

The global vertebral compression fracture repair devices market was valued at US$ 2,380.7 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 4,876.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.25% from 2018 to 2026.



In 2017, vertebroplasty dominated the procedure segment owing to its low cost and huge popularity among orthopedic surgeons throughout the globe. It is the surgical procedure of first choice for patients suffering with impending fracture & pain and metastatic lesions. The limitations of vertebroplasty are post-surgery additional costs incurred by patients due to higher complication rates related to surgery such as nerve root irritation and the risk of cement flowing outside the bone before hardening. Kyphoplasty will eventually capture larger market share, as it is the most advanced technique used in VCF repair surgery. Implanting inflated balloon in the fractured vertebrae is helpful in restoring the vertebral height and flexibility. Moreover, excellent patient compliance post surgery and affordable reimbursement scenario together drive the kyphoplasty market.



North America is domicile to key players such as Stryker Corporation, Cook Medical DePuy Synthes and many more, which cater vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices for treatment of vertebral compression fracture. Moreover rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and affordable reimbursement scenario contribute towards the dominance of North America for VCF repair devices market. Asia Pacific is keen to display excellent growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to huge population base suffering with osteoporosis. Increasing morbidity in geriatric patients with vertebral compression fracture, and rampant growth in orthopedic specialty clinics drive the Asia Pacific VCF repair devices market.



Key Market Trends:

Increasing pool of geriatric population suffering with osteoporosis

Affordable reimbursement scenario for minimally invasive surgical procedures involved in treatment of vertebral fracture repair

Severe traumatic road accidents are on a rise and unhealthy lifestyle such as excessive smoking and consumption causing secondary osteoporosis which results in VCF

Rising preference for kyphoplasty surgical procedure as compared to vertebroplasty due to excellent clinical outcomes

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market, by Procedure, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.7. Competitive Landscape : Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market, by Procedure, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Vertebroplasty

4.3. Kyphoplasty

4.4. Spinal Fusion Surgery



Chapter 5. Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Cook Medical, Inc.

DFine, Inc.

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Orthovita, Inc.

Osseon LLC

Stryker Corporation

VEXIM SA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/khxhrt/global_vertebral?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vertebral-compression-fracture-repair-devices-market-2016-2018--2026-rising-preference-for-kyphoplasty-surgical-procedure-as-compared-to-vertebroplasty-300665596.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

