Global Video & Identity Platforms Market 2019-2023 - Market Projected to Surpass $5 Billion by 2023

This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on video and identity platforms (VIP) software and related services for 2019-2023.

The revenue growth in the VIP market will mainly be driven by increasing operator investments in subscriber data management (SDM) thanks to the new 5G investment cycle. The video management and delivery (VMD) market will be flat during the forecast period because it is going through a transition phase with an evolving market landscape and new deployment models.

This forecast report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending video and identity platforms software market, split into:

two main application sub-segments: video management and delivery (VMD) and subscriber data management (SDM), including identity management (IdM)



two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS)



three telecoms services: mobile, IoT and consumer fixed



eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the video and identity platforms market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors

