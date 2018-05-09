Global Video Analytics Market 2018-2023: Focus on Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring

The video analytics market is expected to grow from USD 3.23 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.55 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period.

The demand for video analytics is expected to be driven by many factors, such as low costs, flexibility, agility, and security. Video analytics offers accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM) and enhanced operational processes.

The video analytics market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, deployment mode, vertical, and region. The service type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, and the software type is estimated to hold a larger market size in 2018 in the market. The adoption of video analytics software and services among enterprises has become a central part of the business process, due to the ease of use and the flexibility they offer, and is expected to grow in the coming years.

The on-premises deployment is estimated to hold a larger market size in 2018. By using video analytics solutions, enterprises are developing newer and better ways of enhancing the operational benefits, while reducing the costs. Faster deployment, scalability, and agility; regulatory compliance requirements, need for reducing Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX), and uninterrupted business continuity are expected to drive the demand for video analytics solutions and services. Enterprises, which are adopting video analytics, are increasingly inclined toward deploying video management solutions to run their critical business functions.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the video analytics market during the forecast period. An increasing need for efficient video surveillance and complete security while operating in physical, virtual, or cloud environments is expected to drive the global video analytics market.

Disadvantages of manual video analysis, enterprises' demand for actionable insights from video data, government investments in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure, and falling prices of video surveillance equipment are major growth factors for the market. However, demand for high investments in legacy installations and privacy issues could affect the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Video Analytics Market

4.2 Video Analytics Market: By Type, 2018

4.3 Video Analytics Market: By Deployment, 2018

4.4 Video Analytics Market: By Application, 2018

4.5 Video Analytics Market: By Vertical, 2018

4.6 Video Analytics Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Disadvantages of Manual Video Analysis

5.2.1.2 Enterprises' Demand for Actionable Insights From Video Data

5.2.1.3 Government Investments in Emerging Technologies to Enhance the Public Safety Infrastructure

5.2.1.4 Falling Prices of Video Surveillance Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Demand for High Investments in Legacy Installations

5.2.2.2 Privacy Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Advanced Technologies

5.2.3.2 Huge Demand for Video Analytics Software and Services in Non-Government Sectors

5.2.3.3 High Demand for Recognition Applications

5.2.3.4 Demand for Enhanced Video Surveillance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Problems in Isolated and Remote Locations

5.2.4.2 False Alarms and Lack of Reliability

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Video Analytics Use Cases

5.3.2.1 Use Case #1: Allgovision: Abc Mall, Lebanon

5.3.2.2 Use Case #2: Agent Vi: Wirsol Solar (UK)

5.3.2.3 Use Case #3: Ipsotek: London Eye (UK)

5.3.2.4 Use Case #4: Genetec: City of Perth Parking, Australia

5.3.2.5 Use Case #5: Kiwisecurity: KFW Banking Group

5.3.3 Video Analytics Software Architecture

5.3.3.1 Server-Based Architecture

5.3.3.2 Edge-Based Architecture



6 Video Analytics Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services



7 Video Analytics Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Video Analytics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Incident Detection

8.3 Intrusion Management

8.4 People/Crowd Counting

8.5 Traffic Monitoring

8.6 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

8.7 Facial Recognition

8.8 Others



9 Video Analytics Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 City Surveillance

9.4 Critical Infrastructure

9.5 Education

9.6 Hospitality and Entertainment

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Defense and Border Security

9.9 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.10 Traffic Management

9.11 Transportation

9.12 Others



10 Video Analytics Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



3VR

Agent VI

Aimetis

Allgovision

Aventura

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Briefcam

Cisco Systems

Delopt

Digital Barriers

Genetec

Gorilla Technology

Honeywell

I2V

IBM

Intelligent Security Systems

Intellivision

Intuvision

Iomniscient

Ipsotek

Kiwisecurity

Puretech Systems

Qognify

Verint

Viseum

