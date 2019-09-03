Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market 2017-2018 & 2019-2024 by Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing), and Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings)
Sep 03, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market: Analysis By Technology Type (Cloud Conferencing, On Premise Conferencing), and by Usage Type (Meetings, Webinars, Trainings), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Video collaboration as a Service (VCaaS) Market was valued at USD 4 Billion in the year 2018
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during 2019-2024, owing to increase in applications of video conferencing solutions among end users such as healthcare organizations, educational institutions and public sectors. Video conferencing has gained huge popularity and adoption among enterprises as a form of business communication.
The video conferencing solutions help organizations to achieve desired goals by discussing the strategies and providing trainings over video conferences to enhance the business output. Introduction of web-based technology with fewer complications by the IT sector is further anticipated to propel the market significantly in near future.
Further, surging investment towards innovative products, rising consumer demand, declining manufacturing cost, growing number of outlets and increasing research & development by leading service providers is also expected to augment the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Market Trends
- Growing Sales through E-Commerce platform
- Digitalization in Manufacturing process
- Investment in research and Development
Drivers
- Rise in Globalization
- Declining Price for video conferencing products.
- Adoption of BYOD
Restraints
- Intensive Infrastructure Requirement
- Lack of Internet connectivity in Underdeveloped regions
Companies Mentioned
- Zoom Video Communications Inc
- Cisco WebEx
- LogMein, Inc
- BlueJeans Network
- Intercall
