Global Video Streaming Market (2020 to 2024) - Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global video streaming market by value, by streaming type, by deployment type, by solution, by revenue model, by end-user by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the video streaming market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the video streaming market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global video streaming market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global video streaming market is moderately concentrated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the video streaming market are Netflix, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.), Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

The global video streaming market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The video streaming market is expected to increase due to escalating penetration of smartphones, rising number of internet users, the growing influence of social media, increasing subscriptions for various streaming channels, surging adoption of cloud-based streaming solutions, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as piracy issues, security concerns in video streaming, etc.

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Video Streaming: An Overview

2.1.1 History of Video Streaming Services

2.1.2 Benefits of Video Streaming

2.2 Video Streaming Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Video Streaming Segmentation by Streaming Type

2.2.2 Video Streaming Segmentation

2.2.3 Video Streaming Segmentation by End-user

2.3 Live Video Streaming: An Overview

2.3.1 Steps for the Working of Live Streaming

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Video Streaming Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Video Streaming Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming and On-Demand Video Streaming)

3.1.3 Global Video Streaming Market by Deployment Type (Cloud-based and On-premise)

3.1.4 Global Video Streaming Market by Solution (Pay-TV, Over-the-Top (OTT) and Internet Protocol TV)

3.1.5 Global Video Streaming Market by Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement and Others)

3.1.6 Global Video Streaming Market by End-User (Consumer and Enterprise)

3.1.7 Global Video Streaming Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

3.2 Global Video Streaming Market: Streaming Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Live Video Streaming Market by Value

3.2.2 Global On-Demand Video Streaming Market by Value

3.3 Global Video Streaming Market: Deployment Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Cloud-based Video Streaming Market by Value

3.3.2 Global On-premise Video Streaming Market by Value

3.4 Global Video Streaming Market: Solution Analysis

3.4.1 Global Pay-TV Video Streaming Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Streaming Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Internet Protocol TV Video Streaming Market by Value

3.5 Global Video Streaming Market: Revenue Model Analysis

3.5.1 Global Subscription Video Streaming Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Advertisement Video Streaming Market by Value

3.5.3 Global Others Video Streaming Market by Value

3.6 Global Video Streaming Market: End-user Analysis

3.6.1 Global Consumer Video Streaming Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Enterprise Video Streaming Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Video Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Video Streaming Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming and On-Demand Video Streaming)

4.1.3 North America Live Video Streaming Market by Value

4.1.4 North America On-Demand Video Streaming Market by Value

4.1.5 North America Video Streaming Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.6 The US Video Streaming Market by Value

4.1.7 Rest of North America Video Streaming Market by Value

4.2 Europe Video Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Video Streaming Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming and On-Demand Video Streaming)

4.2.3 Europe Live Video Streaming Market by Value

4.2.4 Europe On-Demand Video Streaming Market by Value

4.2.5 Europe Video Streaming Market by Region (UK, Germany and Rest of Europe)

4.2.6 UK Video Streaming Market by Value

4.2.7 Germany Video Streaming Market by Value

4.2.8 Rest of Europe Video Streaming Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Video Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Video Streaming Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming and On-Demand Video Streaming)

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Live Video Streaming Market by Value

4.3.4 Asia Pacific On-Demand Video Streaming Market by Value

4.3.5 Asia Pacific Video Streaming Market by Region (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.3.6 China Video Streaming Market by Value

4.3.7 Japan Video Streaming Market by Value

4.3.8 India Video Streaming Market by Value

4.3.9 Rest of Asia Pacific Video Streaming Market by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Video Streaming Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Video Streaming Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Video Streaming

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Escalating Penetration of Smartphones

6.1.2 Rising Number of Internet Users

6.1.3 Growing Influence of Social Media

6.1.4 Increasing Subscriptions for Various Streaming Channels

6.1.5 Surging Adoption of Cloud-based Streaming Solutions

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Piracy Issues

6.2.2 Security Concerns in Video Streaming

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Investment in 5G Technology

6.3.2 Growing Use of Video in Education Sector

6.3.3 Increasing Popularity of Live-video Streaming

6.3.4 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Streaming

6.3.5 Growing Demand for Short-Video Platforms

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Video Streaming Market Players by Key Comparison

7.2 Global Video Streaming Services Market Players by Subscribers

7.3 The US Video Streaming Services Market Players by Penetration of OTT Households

7.4 The US Video Streaming Services Market Players by Monthly Average Users (MAU)

7.5 UK Subscription On-Demand Video Streaming Market Players by Subscribing Households

7.6 China Live Video Streaming Market Players by Monthly Average Users (MAU)

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Netflix, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

