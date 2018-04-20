Global Video Streaming Software Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Video Streaming Software Market By Component (Solution & Services), By Streaming Type (Video-on-demand & Live Streaming), By Deployment Type (On-Premise & Cloud), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global video streaming software market stood at around USD2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 24%, to cross USD10 billion by 2023, on the back of mobile and broadband infrastructure enhancements, rise in data traffic across various smart devices and development of audio and video compression techniques, etc. across the globe.
Moreover, increasing network bandwidth for fulfilling rising demand among users to view videos on multiple screens, growing deployment of video analytics as well as artificial intelligence for enhancing user experience and surging demand for video streaming across education sector are expected to boost global video streaming software market in the coming five years.
Global Video Streaming Software Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of video streaming software market globally:
- Video Streaming Software Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Solution & Services), By Streaming Type (Video-on-demand & Live Streaming), By Deployment Type (On-Premise & Cloud), By End User, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Global Video Streaming Software market is controlled by these major players
- Brightcove, Inc.
- Ooyala, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Kaltura, Inc.
- Haivision Systems, Inc.
- Panopto, Inc.
- Wowza Media Systems, LLC
- Vbrick, Inc.
- Muvi LLC
- Vimeo LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Video Streaming Software Market Landscape
6. Global Video Streaming Software Market Outlook
7. Global Video Streaming Software Market Attractiveness Index
8. North America Video Streaming Software Market Outlook
9. Europe Video Streaming Software Market Outlook
10. Asia-Pacific Video Streaming Software Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Video Streaming Software Market Outlook
12. South America Video Streaming Software Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
