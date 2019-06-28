Global Virtual Network Interface Market Outlook to 2027 by Type, Deployment, Component, End-user, Sales Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Network Interface Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Virtual Network Interface Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of power over ethernet (PoE) and power-line communication (PLC), boosting performance by network interface cards (NICs) is significantly reducing the number of host server, recent technological developments in software-defined networking technologies have improved the performance and efficiency of network interface.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emergence of Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Power-Line Communication (PLC)

3.1.2 Boosting Performance by Network Interface Cards (NICs) is Significantly Reducing the Number of Host Server

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Software-Defined Networking Technologies have Improved the Performance & Efficiency of Network Interface

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Virtual Network Interface Market, By Type

4.1 Large Enterprises

4.2 Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



5 Virtual Network Interface Market, By Deployment

5.1 On-Premise

5.2 Cloud



6 Virtual Network Interface Market, By Component

6.1 Services

6.1.1 Professional

6.1.2 Managed/Outsourced

6.2 Solutions



7 Virtual Network Interface Market, By End-User

7.1 Services Provider

7.1.1 Internet Service Providers

7.1.2 Managed Service Providers

7.1.3 Telecom Service Providers

7.1.4 Internet Data Center Service Providers

7.1.5 Cloud Service Providers

7.1.6 Other Services Providers

7.2 Enterprise

7.2.1 Government

7.2.2 Energy & Utilities

7.2.3 Manufacturing

7.2.4 Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

7.2.5 Health Care

7.2.6 Education

7.2.7 Retail

7.2.8 Other Enterprises

7.2.8.1 Aerospace & Defense

7.2.8.2 Hospitality

7.2.8.3 Media & Entertainment



8 Virtual Network Interface Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Virtual Network Interface Customers

8.2 Indirect Marketing

8.3 Direct Marketing



9 Virtual Network Interface Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Apple

11.2 Adobe Systems

11.3 Garnet Toolkit

11.4 Cisco Systems

11.5 Asymetrix

11.6 StarTech.com

11.7 Allied Telesis

11.8 AVM International

11.9 D-Link

11.10 Brainboxes

11.11 COMMELL

11.12 Echelon

11.13 Molex

11.14 Telco Systems

11.15 Mellanox Technologies



