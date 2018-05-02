NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Virtualization in Industrial Automation



Virtualization is a technology that makes use of software to create multiple simulated environments from a single hardware system. Hypervisor is a software that disengages virtual machines (VMs)from host servers and assigns computer resources to the VMs.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global virtualization in industrial automation market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global virtualization in industrial automation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Virtualization in Industrial Automation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Citrix Systems

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• VMware



Market driver

• Ability to run multiple operating systems on single physical server

Market challenge

• Physical server failure affects an entire system

Market trend

• Improvements in NFV technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



