Global Viscosupplementation Market Share by Procedure Type, Hyaluronic Acid Type, Application, End-User, and Region (2019-2025)

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Viscosupplementation Market (By Procedure - Single Injection, Three Injection & Five Injection; By Region - North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global viscosupplementation market has been witnessing the advent of combination therapeutic products, which is already utilized in the treatment of various diseases. These products have been relatively new entrants in viscosupplement palliative knee osteoarthritis treatment which offers promising future prospects.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of global viscosupplementation market with a focus on major procedures Single Injection, Three Injection & Five Injection. Geographical analysis is done across leading markets in regions such as North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific.



The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global viscosupplementation market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Osteoarthritis

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Symptoms

3.1.2 Diagnosis

3.2 Treatment

3.2.1 Corticosteroids

3.2.2 Hyaluronic Acid Injections

3.2.3 Viscosupplementation



4. Viscosupplementation

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Synthesis

4.2 Procedure

4.2.1 Single Injection

4.2.2 Three Injection

4.2.3 Five Injection

4.3 Applications



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Procedure Type

5.2.2 Market Share by Hyaluronic Acid Type

5.2.3 Market Share by Application

5.2.4 Market Share by End-Users

5.2.5 Market Share by Region



6. Market Segmentation - Procedure

6.1 Single injection

6.2 Three injection

6.3 Five injection



7. Regional Analysis

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2 The US

7.1.2.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2.3 Market Share by Product

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe



8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Advent of Combination Therapeutic Products

8.1.2 Launch of New Products

8.1.3 Rise in Number of Distribution Agreements

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

8.2.2 Prevalence of Arthritis

8.2.3 High Demand from Emerging Nations

8.2.4 Rising Public Awareness

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Stringent Regulations

8.3.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

8.3.3 Adverse Side-effects



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Financial Analysis

9.2 Products Portfolio

9.3 Market Share Analysis



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Sanofi Genzyme

10.2 Anika Therapeutics Inc.

10.3 Seikagaku Corporation

10.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

10.5 Smith & Nephew PLC

