Global Visual Analytics Market 2017-2025 - Prevalence of AI and Machine Learning Globally & Growth In Cloud Based Business Operations to Drive Market Growth

The "Visual Analytics Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Model; Business Function; Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Visual analytics market is expected to grow US$ 5,718.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ 2,215.0 Mn in 2017

Cloud deployment model in visual analytics market research report is expected to experience outgrowth in its deployments due to rising adoption cloud technology throughout industries. Currently, more than 30% of the visual analytics deployments are on cloud.

Cloud models are most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files. Larger organizations also prefer cloud deployment models for their mission critical data. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of cloud deployment model more attractive among the organizations, which in turn is expected to fuel the visual analytics market during the .



Key trend which will predominantly effect the visual analytics market in coming year is advancements in "fast" data interaction provided through vendors' implementations of Apache open source technologies and frameworks for SQL-on-Hadoop, in-memory computing, and in-database processing.



Other recent advances include capabilities for continuously updating analytics and dashboards from data flowing into Hadoop clusters, not just traditional data warehouses. These technologies will enable users of BI and visual analytics applications to tap Hadoop data lakes and data hubs for daily, operational requirements rather than having to wait for batch-oriented cycles to finish. The visual analytics market is projected to witness continued technology developments in this area for the coming years.



Visual analytics market by vertical is segmented into Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Government and others (Defense, Logistics, Entertainment, Education, Life Sciences, and Hospitality). A visual analytics software enables a business user to gain a more personalized experience with the data. Exploding data volumes compel the users to deep-dive into such data sets and further discover more insights related to their particular domain. The advent of visual analytics has had a certain impact on the various business functions in any industry vertical. The IT department is the foremost vertical that has a direct interface between the human user and the data.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Visual Analytics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.1.1 Global Visual Analytics Market - by Deployment Model

3.1.2 Global Visual Analytics Market - by Business Function

3.1.3 Global Visual Analytics Market - by Vertical

3.1.4 Global Visual Analytics Market - by Geography

3.2 Pest Analysis



4. Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Prevalence of AI and Machine Learning Globally

4.1.2 Growth In Cloud Based Business Operations

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Skill Shortage

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Developing Economies Would Offer Future Growth Opportunity

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Visual Analytics- Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Visual Analytics Market Overview

5.2 Global Visual Analytics Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Global Visual Analytics Market Analysis - by Deployment Model

6.1 Overview

6.2 Cloud Based

6.3 On-Premises



7. Global Visual Analytics Market Analysis - by Business Function

7.1 Overview

7.2 Sales & Marketing

7.3 Operations

7.4 Finance

7.5 Supply Chain

7.6 Information Technology

7.7 CRM

7.8 Human Resource

7.9 Others



8. Global Visual Analytics Market Analysis - by Verticals

8.1 Overview

8.2 Retail & Consumer Goods

8.3 IT & Telecom

8.4 BFSI

8.5 Manufacturing

8.6 Energy & Utilities

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Government

8.9 Others



9. Global Visual Analytics Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 New Product Development



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12. Company Profiles



Tableau Software

SAP SE

Qlik Technologies

TIBCO Software

ADVIZOR Solutions Pvt. Ltd

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

MicroStrategy

IBM Corporation

Alteryx, Inc.

